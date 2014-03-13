Spring Break Terror: MSU Student Kidnapped & Raped in Mexico

mexico mapEAST LANSING, Mich. (March 14, 2014) — A 21-year-old Michigan State University student is coming forward with her horrific story to warn people about safety measures while they’re on spring break.

The student, who has asked to remain anonymous, told WJBK that she was abducted and raped while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which is in the Baja Peninsula.

She said she was only separated from her group of friends for about an hour one night when a man offered to hail her a cab.  She said the driver of the cab and the man were a team, and they drove her to a remote location and attacked her.

According to the U.S. State Department, in 2013 kidnappings rose to about 32 percent.  Ninety of those kidnapping victims were Americans.

The U.S. State Department issued the following warning Jan. 9 about traveling to Mexico:

The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling in Mexico due to threats to safety and security posed by Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) in the country.  U.S. citizens have been the target of violent crimes, such as kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery by TCOs in various Mexican states.

