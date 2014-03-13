Spring Break Terror: MSU Student Kidnapped & Raped in Mexico

EAST LANSING, Mich. (March 14, 2014) — A 21-year-old Michigan State University student is coming forward with her horrific story to warn people about safety measures while they’re on spring break.
The student, who has asked to remain anonymous, told WJBK that she was abducted and raped while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which is in the Baja Peninsula.
She said she was only separated from her group of friends for about an hour one night when a man offered to hail her a cab. She said the driver of the cab and the man were a team, and they drove her to a remote location and attacked her.
According to the U.S. State Department, in 2013 kidnappings rose to about 32 percent. Ninety of those kidnapping victims were Americans.
The U.S. State Department issued the following warning Jan. 9 about traveling to Mexico:
The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling in Mexico due to threats to safety and security posed by Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) in the country. U.S. citizens have been the target of violent crimes, such as kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery by TCOs in various Mexican states.
13 comments
Kim Vandenberg
32 percent of what? People who travel to Mexico?
Wayne
Mexicans are trying to get to USA and we want to go go to mexico WTF. You deserve everyfhing you got. Our own gov says dont travel
Heisenblergh
Please don't tell me you're saying that because she went to Mexico, she somehow DESERVED to get sexually assaulted?
guest
No.
And her sexy, spray-painted-on, spandex pants were not to blame either.
Ray Guynn
If I hold a metal rod in a thunder storm, I don’t deserve to be struck, however I am part to blame. If I speed I don’t deserve to be in a wreck, however I am part to blame. If I walk down a dark alley I don’t deserve to be robbed, however I took the risk. Understand now?
Tell It Like It Is
Lets talk about the open border, huge numbers of illegals being aided by the currant administration and the refusal of said administration to take any actions to protect America and Americans from Mexican crime.
Crime against Americans is up, Mexican criminals know they won't be punished.
And all for votes-
If these two men are ever cought, they'll get punished with a green card and a EBT card
Heisenblergh
Way to take an article about an extremely tragic event and turn it into an unnecessary and irrelevant political statement.
Kenny Comeornot
Truth hurts?
The only thing tragic here is the tragic predictability that if you party in a 3rd-world country, dressed like a slutty American in sexy, yoga pants that show toe and vulva….