Uncle Kracker Comes Home To Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (March 23, 2014)- Michigan native Uncle Kracker continues to bring his music back to the place where it all started.

He is currently on tour for Midnight Special and is making stops across the state. Uncle Kracker calls Midnight Special a full-on country record but it may not be exactly the kind of country music you would typically think of. He played a major part in the album, writing or co-writing all 11 songs.

Uncle Kracker is known for previous hits such as ‘Smile’, ‘Drift Away’, ‘Follow Me’, and ‘When the Sun Goes Down.’

(Consulting Producer: Chris Petras)