Uncle Kracker Comes Home To Michigan

Posted 5:13 PM, March 23, 2014, by , Updated at 11:13AM, March 24, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (March 23, 2014)- Michigan native Uncle Kracker continues to bring his music back to the place where it all started.

He is currently on tour for Midnight Special and is making stops across the state. Uncle Kracker calls Midnight Special a full-on country record but it may not be exactly the kind of country music you would typically think of. He played a major part in the album, writing or co-writing all 11 songs.

Uncle Kracker is known for previous hits such as ‘Smile’, ‘Drift Away’, ‘Follow Me’, and ‘When the Sun Goes Down.’

(Consulting Producer: Chris Petras)

