Charity Baby Shower Collects Items for Mom, Babies in Need

Posted 7:51 PM, March 24, 2014, by , Updated at 11:09PM, March 24, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (March 24, 2014)– For the third year in a row, a special baby shower was held in West Michigan this weekend to benefit the Baby & Toddler Pantry at God’s Kitchen.

The annual event, hosted by C4, the young professionals group of Catholic Charities West Michigan, was held Sunday at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on Ionia in Grand Rapids.

Instead of buying a ticket for the event, those who attended were asked to bring a “shower” item.

The co-ed shower is a chance for young professionals to network, while collecting much-needed items for the pantry, like diapers, wipes and clothing.

“We want to make sure that people know that you can go to God`s Kitchen baby and toddler pantry anytime you want,” explained Jacqueline Scherer, C4 President. “It`s open Tuesdays and Thursdays for walk in families, but they accept everything gently used, new car seats, new cribs.”

God’s Kitchen Baby & Toddler Pantry served more than 1,500 children and families in need in 2013. The pantry is open to the public during walk-in hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It’s located in the lower level of God’s Kitchen at 303 S. Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

According to C4, more than $2,000 thousand dollars was raised at this year’s event. More than 2,300 items were donated.

To learn more about the baby pantry, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Dr. G. Carey

    Great. More free handouts for the usual clients. Then when they get evicted from their residence they can abandon all their free household items because they know they will just get more free stuff for the next residence they will inevitably be evicted from. Hey, why not create something like this for families that have working parents that barely scrape by because they do not qualify for any assistance? Wait, that make too much sense.

    Reply