Charity Baby Shower Collects Items for Mom, Babies in Need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (March 24, 2014)– For the third year in a row, a special baby shower was held in West Michigan this weekend to benefit the Baby & Toddler Pantry at God’s Kitchen.

The annual event, hosted by C4, the young professionals group of Catholic Charities West Michigan, was held Sunday at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on Ionia in Grand Rapids.

Instead of buying a ticket for the event, those who attended were asked to bring a “shower” item.

The co-ed shower is a chance for young professionals to network, while collecting much-needed items for the pantry, like diapers, wipes and clothing.

“We want to make sure that people know that you can go to God`s Kitchen baby and toddler pantry anytime you want,” explained Jacqueline Scherer, C4 President. “It`s open Tuesdays and Thursdays for walk in families, but they accept everything gently used, new car seats, new cribs.”

God’s Kitchen Baby & Toddler Pantry served more than 1,500 children and families in need in 2013. The pantry is open to the public during walk-in hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It’s located in the lower level of God’s Kitchen at 303 S. Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

According to C4, more than $2,000 thousand dollars was raised at this year’s event. More than 2,300 items were donated.

