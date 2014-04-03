Tenant Claims Landlord is Trying to Bully Him Out of $25,000
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (April 3, 2014) — Bob Berkenpas wanted to sell one of his mobile homes. However, he was shocked when he was slapped with a lawsuit for $25,000 by park management, Sun Homes Sales (Sun Communities Inc).
They are also suing the home buyer, Rod Romaine, for another $75,000. The company is claiming there will be damage to property values once the home leaves the lot.
Berkenpas said he’s lived at Southwood Village Mobile Home Park in Gaines Township for nearly a decade.
He has two properties, and he wanted to sell one of them. Berkenpas said he informed park management, and they wanted to buy it.
“They gave me a price of $4,000. I called another friend of mine, Rod, and he said I’ll give you $6,500,” Berkenpas explained.
In early March, the best bidder got to buy the home. Berkenpas said he sold it to his friend Rod Romaine.
Romaine plans to move the home. However, Berkenpas said the $6,500 deal upset the Sun Home Sales park manager.
“She called me up on the phone. [She] started screaming. She said, ‘We will sue you. There’s no way you can win. We have deeper pockets than you do!’”
That’s when the lawyers got involved. A document that’s on the front door said it all. The mobile home park got an injunction against Berkenpas and Romaine.
It’s a restraining order that stops the seller and buyer from moving the home off the lot.
The company claims that Berkenpas failed to give them “right of first refusal.” It’s basically a chance for the company to counter offer. The company said it’s a new policy that took effect January 1st.
However, Berkenpas said he never signed anything, and he has a month-to-month lease that carried over from the previous management.
FOX 17 wanted to get park management’s side of story.
The park manager, Carmen Buntjer, wouldn’t talk to us directly at the park. However, she did have to testify in court today in a room full of opposition. (Several mobile home park residents and professional home sellers sat in the courtroom.)
Judge James Redford asked the park manager, “If there’s no lease agreement, and it’s now month-to-month tenancy, how is there a lease agreement that [the new “right of first refusal” policy] amends?”
The park manager replied, “Because, as far as I have known, when you change a rule in the mobile home [park] in the state of Michigan, as long as you informed your tenant of the 30 day of the change of the rule.”
The park manager’s attorney argued that the “right of first refusal” is enforceable despite Berkenpas never agreeing to put it in writing.
However, the judge questioned that logic.
Judge Redford said to the park’s attorney Matthew Miller, “Your client says this is the consideration. They drafted it. Mr. Berkenpas did not draft it. Your client drafted it whether with or without your consent or acknowledgement, but it was.”
The attorney replied to the judge, “What’s been happening in the state of Michigan, your honor, over the last several years is that people are coming into manufactured home communities and are offering to purchase homes – from tenants who are unsophisticated – for relatively low amounts of money, say, $6500 for the purpose of this case.”
The judge replied, “Well apparently, your client thought this home was worth $4,000.”
The decision will be made within the next couple of weeks.
Barbara Vissers
Thank you Darren for following this story of David (Bob and Rod) vs. Goliath (Sun Homes corporate). It is past time that they are held accountable for their practices.
Darren Cunningham
No problem at all. Thank you as well, and I will definitely stay in the loop. The link below is also a good way to keep me up-to-date.
https://www.facebook.com/darren.cunningham.9699?r…
Barbara Vissers
Got it. Thank you
Ruby McLain
Wow – the attorney had the nerve to insinuate that all people who live in manufactured home communities are stupid. That should go over well.
John Galt
Ruby, the only stupid ones are the ones who think that harassing the elderly would go unnoticed and unchallenged. Of course, now I expect to be harassed by the park management. Bring it
Laura
I have no clue where Sun homes hire's there park managers from, there all a piece of work. The two parks I know people in are bullied by there park managers.
tonya young
Ues I live in southwood village and I am being bullied and get lots of harassment from them I have even talk to the regional vice-president wade something and he acts like I am in the wrong I also have another resident who lives in the park also that is dealing with same thing I am from them and has talk to the same guy and nothing is being done about it. I have voicemails from the manager carmon and clearly can hear how she talks to me!!!!!
pissed in brentwood
So move the trailer THEN sell it? Sumn homes is a joke the manager here is always amending the lease (without my permission) harrassing me to make repairs to my home when other homes are far worse than mine ect. She even told me to remove my christmas decorations the first week of jan. When the first trailer infront of her office STILL has decorations up… they even destroyed over 1000 dollars of landscaping and left me to fix it with no reimbursment. DO NOT MOVE TO A SUN HOMES PARK!!!
emilie
I lived in a sun homes community a couple of years ago. I had a house fire, caused by an electrical plug in the bathroom. I was renting this home from the community… They then terminated lease, Leaving my children and I with no place to go. A year later I get a letter stating that I owe them $28,000. I call and dispute it, however in the legal mumbojumbo of their lease it states that no matter fault that the tenant is liable for the deductible if there is a loss/claim made. Deductible=$25
NotAmused
Did you go to court? Did you win or settle? They are harassing us, too, years after we moved out.
tracyd112
Again these people with money think they can do whatever they want when they want.
What happened here is this guy was not going to be bullied and scarred and the Management had to save face and file the Attorney dont care as he gats paod either way.From the sounds of it the Attorney is not very bright as if his only argument was that people with little knowledge were being taken advantage of by others buying at lower prices yet this seller weas getting more then they offered.
The only thing this new owner did was give up any rights to damages after the trailpr is moved because the court is not going to want to hear anything this new owner has to say.
Mad Trailer Owner
There is a lot more then just this that needs to be looked into with there rules and what not. How about there 2nd late fee of $25. 1st late hit on the 6th of $50, 2nd hit $25 and this after they already added court fees. This was added to the contract that was never signed by anyone in the park.
Barbara Vissers
At least this is a start at going against Sun Homes. Let Darren Cunningham know of any problems you have had with Sun so he can continue his investigation.
Sickofstupidpeople
Your right, how dare they asses a late fee when you don't pay your rent on time. Its not like you signed a contract saying you would pay by a certain day every month. And what nerve they must have to make you pay your own court fees when they have to take you to court for money you owe them. They should definitely pay the court fees, even though your lack of payment was the reason the fees came about anyway.
sickofjackasses
I believe the point being made is that the tenant never agreed to pay more late fees than was outlined in their original lease, and that 75.00 is excessive considering michigan law stipulates you can not penalize for being late, only recoupe the actual damages caused bybeing late. Ie the cost of sending a letter or making a phone call. Obviously it doesnt cost 75 to do either of those things. So why dont you stop being a jackass.
live-love-laugh-believe-in-karma
Greed is an ugly thing, But Karma can get even uglier!
Trust me, Nobody is untouchable and sooner or later companies like this one mentioned who “think” they are too big to fail and push others around will get theirs!!!
As the old saying goes:
What goes around comes around!
I hope justice prevails on the sellers behalf.
Boo to the oppressors!
Sarah
We too received this "amendment" in January. I too questioned how they could do this. The way it is worded; if Sun Homes does not want to admit my buyer to the park, I cannot sell my home but must then accept the pittance that Sun Homes offers. My neighbor was furious about it as well. We've lived in this park since 1996; NEVER signed any type of lease but are regularly handed these "amendments" (as well as rent increases, this year it is $16.more per month) and we have no amenities-at all-poor service, including minimal snow removal on the streets. I fear what will happen when we try to sell/move…..
Barbara Vissers
First Choice does have a policy in place when they list and sell the homes. Remember the Park cannot turn down a potential buyer just because they are irritated. They sued Bob B. because the home is being pulled out. We do need a ruling on the first right of refusal. The Attorney General has also been notified of this issue and we are waiting for his final response to this problem. My understanding is that if you sign this new lease you WILL be tied to the first right of refusal. It is best to pay the $10 additional per month until rulings are heard.
Mad Trailer Owner
Our park never gave us the option to sign or not. We were just told thats the rule and that's it.
Barbara Vissers
Sun just sent letters out last week. I know Southwood and Brentwood received them. Not sure of other Parks have yet.
pissed in brentwood
I live in brentwood never recieved a letter in the past couple weeks… what was it concerning?
Rob
If you don't like the rent increase MOVE OUT! Prices go up, its a stupid decision to live in a trailer park because they can raise your rent at anytime and you can't do anything about it, especially if you own your own trailer, you put yourself in that position.
Mad Trailer Owner
Apartments do yearly rent raise too. That is not the issue here. Issue here is change to contract that by law cannot be done. Some people don't want to live in an apartment but might not be ready to buy a home just yet, living in a trailer does not make you stupid or trailer trash. Our choice where we decided to live should not matter to anyone but us. But let's say your bank decides to change your loan agreement or the person you are doing a land contract decides to add stuff to you contract. Like you can't sell your home unless they get to give a low ball money amount for it or decide to throw in an extra fee you be mad too.
Guest
Sun Communities does NOTHING for us, yet raises our rent $15 a month every year. If we don't sign the amendment they just gave us, we have to pay an extra $10 a month in addition to the $15. Streets were terrible this winter, yet they still managed to push huge piles of snow in our yards, tore up the lawns and blocked off our driveways. Water used to be included, now it's added to the rent, so that's another huge increase over what we used to pay. And how can they charge an additional $10 for a pet that never leaves the house?
Mad Trailer Owner
I agree with you 100%!! Why should I have to pay a pet fee when I own the home?!?! We were told that maintenance only salts and plows really good by the offiice and entrance of the parks. Our neighbor had a pipe break and they destroy our yard, rip out plants, shrubs and grass we FINALLY got to grow. They refused to reimburse us for anything or help us to fix it. We got a small baggie full of grass seed and that is it.
Rob
Thats because you don't own the lot you rent it. That is why you pay "lot rent". You have to pay a pet fee because pets are annoying and you live in a trailer park so you do what the rules say. Or if you don't like it MOVE OUT, it is never a smart decision to live in a park when your at the mercy of the park rules. Most likely you have to do what they say cause your to broke or stupid to move your trailer somewhere else, sad cause I see it all the time and then people like you want to blame the management. Its a business not a charity!
Guest
How can a cat that never goes outside or makes any noise be annoying to you? And we are penalized if we don't keep the yard nice, so you can skip that argument about "lot rent". Also, I'm not broke or stupid, but I was taught manners, which obviously you were not.
Sickofdumbpeole
In case you didn't notice it was a horrible winter and streets were horrible EVERYWHERE! Salt prices are up, gas is up, and plow services are up. You want to bitch about the road conditions, and bitch about the rent increase. Its called inflation prices go up over time!
pissed in brentwood
You are wrong it has nothing to do with inflation, it has everything to do with running the people out of their homes, jack the price so high they cannot afford it so they can assume ownership of the home. Also the park has a duty to keep the roads in passable condition… they were not. And rob when you have your personal landscaping destroyed they should replace it. Also you dont know everyones situation so to call them broke and stupid is ignorant.
Kel
So glad this popped up. I was seriously considering moving into a community managed by Sun and now I think I will RUN AWAY and buy a house or condo instead.
Esco
Empty lots bring the other property values down? With an attitude like Sun's they'll soon have nothing there. Good call Bob with getting some help with this issue before you got a Sunburn.
Barbara Vissers
Yes that made me laugh about the home value depreciation from empty lots. That is definitely not true.
Rob
Barbara I guess you don't understand basic economic principles. If homes move out the park gets less lot rent therefore it is worth less and property value goes down. Sun Homes is in the wrong here but as a manager/owner of a park most of the time it is the parks that get screwed by the people that live there so they have to take this kind of attitude with everyone. Its sad because there are some good people in parks but most are not.
Mad Trailer Owner
Trailers move out they bring in new one to rent or sell. I agree with some people not good, most people are good. We have the best neighbors. We are not bad people and our park manager picks at us. We believe she wants our trailer and is doing what she can to get us to move.
pissed in brentwood
Oh so rob is mad because he manages a sun homes park lol if you got trash in your park its because you moved them in fool!
The_Truth
Carmon was once the manager of Camelot Manor at 6263 S Division
https://www.google.com/maps/place/6263+Division+A…
look at all the empty lots, she and her bad attitude were a big part of the problem there
http://www.intelius.com/people/Carmen-Bronson/0c0…
Darren Cunningham
Thank you for all your feedback. I also posted the story on my Facebook which is a good way to reach me and another way to chime in. Please keep me in the loop.
https://www.facebook.com/darren.cunningham.9699?r…
Patti Weber
Sun Homes are a BIG JOKE!!!!!!!!!!!!! They can send all kinds of literature out to people in the mail to try and get them to move into their parks. They need to be STOPPED!!!!!!!!!!!!!. You tell me what's the difference? All Sun does is try to bully everyone, offer CHEAP and turn around and sell for triple the amount .I'm so happy someone has stood up to them! Always the little man loses, well look out Sun here comes the little man!!!!!!!!!!!!
Julia
Wow Did Goliaths(Sun), Lawyer Really Say That Mobile Home People Are Not SophisticateD?? How Offensive, But When You Live In Farmington Hills, You Probably Only Deal With Sophisticated People?? People, Go Online Check ALL Sun Communities, They Are Evil. How Is It Fair When Rod Buys A home And Is Going To Move It Out And Gets Slapped With A $75,000 Lawsuit But ALL A
Sun Managers Are Required To Go Into Any Non Sun ParkS And Try To Buy Homes From These Parks And MoveThe homes To There Parks, Double Standards If You Ask Me, Evil people
Patti
I feel Sun Homes should apologize for calling people who live in manufactured housing unsophisticated. After seeing the clip, now I know why they are called the 'evil empire'.
Julia
I Hope The Attorney General Gets Involved In This Because If Nothing Is Rectified By Sun, Then They Will Continue To Rob Innocent People NOT Stupid, Dumb, or Unsophisticated Just Good People Who Are Unfortunately In Any Sun Park, How Scary Is This Evil Empire, Trying To Harass An Older GentleMan And A Guy Who Tried To Buy His Home Wow
pissed in brentwood
We should file a class action lawsuit for defemagtion of charecter considering their lawyer stood in open court and called mobile home tennants unsophisticated.
Looking out
Sun will lose this case this guy is protected by state law
The law states "A potential buyer must be approved as a resident by the community management before purchasing a home. A homeowner may be required to get the community’s approval before selling her/his home, unless the home is going to be removed from the community. However, the management cannot interfere unreasonably with the sale of a home if both the prospective resident and home satisfy community requirements. If requested, the community must provide its permission for the home to be sold and stay, and its acceptance of the buyer as a resident, in writing. Community rules cannot prohibit home “For Sale” signs, but may regulate the size, number, and/or placement of “For Sale" He stated it would be removed..
http://www.michigan.gov/documents/dleg/dleg_bcc_m…
Jenny " BULLDOG " Berkenpas
Hey Rob……not everyone can afford a nice home or find great paying jobs to afford a nice home…..statistically 8 out of 10 ppl in this country can’t get a decent loan or a loan period because of credit which 9 times out of 10 is a requirement to get a home. I can guarantee NOONE has the amount of money on hand to pay cash for a home!! So instead there are many ppl who will live in a modular home park….which is what ours use to before sun homes took over. We had security….we had an AWESOME community….we had INCREDABLE road maintenance…. BEAUTIFUL homes….then sun homes took over…..they fired the security…..they allowed ppl back in the park that had been EVICTED…..we have to deal with break ins….peeping toms…..destruction of property…..drugs houses…..loud EXTREMELY OFFENSIVE music…..teenagers roaming the streets at night….we have REPEATEDLY brought up and wrote to sun homes about ALL that goes on here and all we get is….” THANKYOU WE WILL ADDRESS THE SITUATION” ……..but NOTHING EVER GETS RESOLVED….INSTEAD…. we get harassed and scream at by management……where is the justice??? WE CANT JUST MOVE OUT JACKASS!!! why the hell do you think my father in law is being sued????? BECAUSE HE SOLD HIS HOME!! Just shut your blow hole Rob while your
ahead..or should I say…while your BEHIND
Julia
A class Aspect Action Lawsuit Is What Needs To be Filed Against Sun With ALL The People In The Manufactured Housing Industry Who Have An Interest In The Business adpect Of This Lawsuit, They Will Just Do It To Someone Else, They Have Ruined The Mobile Home Sales Business Etc.. Very Sad How They Work, Oh You Go Jenny Bulldog Girl Spot On, Once They have You In There Park Your Done How Do These Park Managers Sleep At Nigh?? Maybe They Don’t…
Jenny " BULLDOG " Berkenpas
I don’t know how they sleep at night…..I just know they need to start sleeping with one eye open……lmaoooooooo
Guest
I am SO GLAD that attention is FINALLY being brought to the way that Sun Home Communities treats their current tenants!!! The lot rent PAYS their salaries and lines their pockets, yet the people who have lived in these places the longest, and have the most invested in their community, are the ones treated the worst. That's because THEY are the ones most affected by these ridiculous "amendments". It sure seems Sun want the home owners (as in the ones paying ONLY LOT RENT to them) to get fed up enough to want to GET OUT. That way Sun Homes can take the house, make a few minor improvements and charge DOUBLE or TRIPLE to some poor schmuck who will lease from them, and then be FORCED to purchase or MOVE OUT of their home after 2 years. As a resident who wants to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, I ask you, who wouldn't want to leave, what with the horrible treatment by management, terrible maintenance problems, constant changes that only benefit Sun Home Communities?!?! I am very interested to see how this turns out…..
Jenny " BULLDOG " Berkenpas
Anonymous…….that is not Carmen’s brother…..it is her son that has the felony……lives on the other side of our park…..I understand where your coming from not wanting to be picked on or harassed….as for me…..I dare that witch to say something to me……she TRYS to harass me but I won’t tolerate it…….I have and I still will put her right back in her dog house where she belongs!! My father in law don’t call me bulldog for nothing. In fact Carmen and some others should be thanking Bob for fighting my leash at times……lmaooooooo……I don’t wish I’ll will to Carmen but I truly hope and pray Karma takes a big chunk out of her a**. She brags about how she takes vacations and don’t pay a cent….sun homes ( the residents ) pay for it…..she don’t know what its like to pay for lot rent….electric….sewer….or water cause sun homes ( the residents ) pay it for her……and her poor husband can’t say anything cause she has tore that poor suckers spine out and mounted on her wall. I will NOT recommend anyone live here…..in fact I make sure those that ask me about know THE TRUTH about sun communities. SUN COMMUNITIES ARE ALL FOR THE MONEY AND NOT THE RESIDENTS!!!
afraid of retaliation
I too live in the park and am afraid of retaliation from Carmen and Sun communities. But I have to say, as God as my witness, I will NEVER sign a new contract with Sun homes, EVER!!!! They are the most unscrupulous orginazation I’ve ever dealt with. Carmen is two faced and lives on double standards. While the every day Joe would never be admitted into this park with a felony record, she has her own brother live here and he DOES have a felony. When Sun homes took over they fired everyone who was working for the park so they could bring their own dishonest people in. That was the worst thing the could have done for the residents. But as it has become abundantly clear, they do not care about people. It’s the almighty dollar that they see. God have mercy on all their souls.
whenpigsfly
I do NotAnd Have not Understood why They Keep CarMen With Her Horrible Way Of Treating Residents And The Way She Is Always Screaming At Her Husband, Like He Is A Dumba##
she Is One Angry PersoN, That Was Always Such A Nice Park Too, Now It Looks Like Anyone Can Move In And does. Are There Any rules To Benefit The Residents?? Again How Can Goliath Benefit, I Do Not See How They Get New Residents In There Thank God This Is All Being Brought To light
Ousier Beaudreaux
I do not reside in a “manufactured home community” Nor have I ever resided in such a place and have left the hardship and doldrums of the pathetic state of crap michigan-
But that does not stop me from feeling compassion for those at the hands of such ignorant bliss as this trout mouth that claims her employer has in her ever so “eloquent” words- (sarcasm)
“deeper pockets” She would state that comment once, And I mean ONLY ONCE, before I taught the uneducated Michigan oaf a lesson she would NEVER forget!!!!
If she or her other little minions are reading this, You are damned lucky you are not dealing with me!
The words daisies by sunset should be seared into your pushy trashy little mind!
get it?
LOOKING OUT FOR YOU
~~~~~~~~~CATION TO ALL MOBILE HOME RESIDENTS~~~~~~~~~~
DO NOT BE FOOLED BY SUN HOMES!!! THEY DO NOT CARE ABOUT THERE RESIDENTS!!!!THEY ONLY CARE ABOUT LINING THEIR POCKETS WITH BENJAMINS!!!! DO NOT SIGN ANY LEASE AGREEMENTS OR RULE CHANGES THEY HAND YOU!! YOU DO NOT HAVE TO SIGN ANYTHING!!! THEY WILL TWIST THEIR WORDS AND TRY TO MANIPULATE AND DECIEVE YOU FOR THEIR OWN GREEDY PURPOSES!!! SUNHOMES WILL CHARGE YOU AN EXTRA TEN DOLLARS A MONTH FOR REFUSING TO SIGN THEIR ” LEASE ” AND WHEN YOU GO TO SELL YOUR HOME THEY WILL GIVE YOU A LOW BALL AND LITERALLY TURN AROUND AND SELL IT FOR THREE TIMES OR MORE THE AMOUNT!!! PLEASE I ASK YOU SPREAD THE WORD TO EVERYONE OF THIS DECIETFUL EMPIRE!!! I AM SO PROUD OF BOB BERKENPAS AND I DONT EVEN KNOW HIM BUT HE HAS DONE WHAT MANY OF US HAVE WANTED TO DO FOR A LONG TIME……HE TOOK A STAND!!!!! I REALLY HOPE THIS GENTLEMAN WINS HIS CASE……BULLYS ARE NOT TOLERATED IN THE SCHOOLS….BULLYS ARE NOT TOLERATED ON THE INTERNET……SO WHY SHOULD WE TOLERATE BULLYING FROM SUNHOMES???? WE DONT DESERVE TO BE INTIMIDATED OR HARRASSED….THEIR LAWYER SAYS WE ARE UNSOPHISTICATED?!?!?!?! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH……TAKE A STAND…..DONT BE A AFRAID……WE HAVE RIGHTS AND THE RIGHT TO BE HEARD!!!!
Mantis61
I will make it simple. You want to sell for lats say $10K they come in offer $8K. Someone else comes in offers $10K and wants to move in. They need to approve the new buyer, they don't . Now you pay another months lot rent. It won't be long and you will take the $8K. I know, I did.
This is plain and simple a conflict of interest. This is not allowed in other areas of Real Estate why is it allowed here. Sun is Scum. Glad I'm out of there. I pray my friends can get out as well.
Danielle Hoev
We are hoping to sell ours, which is 4 years old. Waiting to hear back from Sun. Now I’m scared. We just want what we owe on it, since they are the ones that helped us in buying it in the first place.
Kelsey
Sun Communities is nothing but a bunch of absolute crooks. I have been out of their community for several years now and am STILL feeling the ramifications of their thievery.
SoldAndOut
Keep investigating. Sun just purchased Carefree and its already apparent they are money hungry, arrogant and not interested in the owners/renters