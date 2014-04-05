BP Oil Spill Declared “Cleaned-Up” in Lake Michigan

Posted 7:14 AM, April 5, 2014, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE TIMES OF NORTHWEST INDIANA (April 5, 2014) – Officials said the BP Whiting, Indiana oil spill in Lake Michigan from March 24 is cleaned-up, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana. Agencies estimate between 630 to 1,630 gallons of oil were spilled into Lake Michigan because of a mechanical glitch in the cooling system of a nearby wastewater treatment plant.

A team including the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and BP investigated the area Friday and said no further clean-up was necessary. The Ninth Coast Guard District said after inspecting the rocky shoreline on the southeast wall of the cover near the refinery, a small area of oily pebbles were removed. Officials said there was no evidence that oil was on the bottom of Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard said they are working very closely with BP and all agencies during the final stages of the clean-up.

