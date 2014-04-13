Power Outage Update From Consumers Energy

Outage Map 413WEST MICHIGAN (April 13, 2014)- Consumers Energy tells FOX 17 that Saturday’s severe storms that rolled through north of Grand Rapids knocked out power to more than 106,000 Consumer’s Energy customers across the state of Michigan. As of 10 p.m. Sunday evening almost 31,000 Consumer’s Energy customers in West Michigan are still without power, 45,000 customers statewide.

Consumers Energy is estimating that a majority of these affected customers will have their power restored by late Monday night.

Here is the county by county breakdown of the power outages.

Muskegon- 9,980

Mecosta- 5,409

Kent- 6,700

Montcalm- 6,059

Newaygo-2,265

