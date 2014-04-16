Father of Trooper Killer Eric Knysz: My Son Will Soon be Dead

JACKSON, Mich. (April 16, 2014) – The father of the man convicted of killing Trooper Paul Butterfield says his son will soon be dead.
The Michigan Department of Corrections says Knysz hung himself in his prison cell while at Charles Egeler Reception & Guidance Center in Jackson Monday.
Sources tell us he used a bed sheet and was pronounced brain-dead shortly after.
Jack Knysz, Eric’s father, says his son is on life support at a Jackson hospital while tests are run for organ donation. He says the doctors hope to harvest 88 different parts of Eric for donation.
Jack says Eric took his life because he “couldn’t live with himself” for killing Butterfield and that he can only hope something good can come of such a horrible tragedy.
He expects his son’s organs to be harvested within the next 24 hours.
Guest
Maybe they should do this for all inmates spending life in prison for murder. Instead of using tax dollars to give them free food and board for the rest of their lives, execute them and save other lives with their organs.
Bananahammock
If they were executed, their organs wouldn't be viable for harvesting. Death is death, not only to the soul, but to the body. The only reason they are able to harvest his organs is because 1.) he gave his permission in the suicide note he left, and 2.) he is being kept on life support to keep the organs oxygenated until they can be harvested.
bonononl
execution is murder suicide is self chosen for those who execute others they might as well be in a prisoner same situation the same goes for those who believe in it life in prison is enough to drive someone to their death they have nothing else to do but think of the crime they committed. They have nothing but time. Seriously
workforaliving
now his wife and mom there both as worthless as he is
Ann Stch
The female parent has been useless since a youth. Drunk , drug abuser and child abuser and has got away withit all these years. Hopefully her time will come soon to spend time in prison.
KAREN
WELL AS I SEE IT. A SON HAS OR SOON WILL BE DEAD. I AM SORRY TO THE FAMILY AND I ALSO AM SADDENED THAT HE HAD KILLED SOMEONE. GOD HAS A PLAN FOR ALL OUR LIVES AND U MAY THINK UR CHILDREN/ GRAND CHILDREN MAY NEVER DO THIS BUT U SEE U NEVER KNOW. PRAYING FOR BOTH FAMILYS.
hello
Our prayers to both of thee the family's.
Ann Stch
He took his life because he was a coward – nothing more. Whole family but for the sister and grandma are wothess pieces of crap. They are well known in the area as such,
MichaelNug
