Father of Trooper Killer Eric Knysz: My Son Will Soon be Dead

JACKSON, Mich. (April 16, 2014) – The father of the man convicted of killing Trooper Paul Butterfield says his son will soon be dead.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says Knysz hung himself in his prison cell while at Charles Egeler Reception & Guidance Center in Jackson Monday.

Sources tell us he used a bed sheet and was pronounced brain-dead shortly after.

Jack Knysz, Eric’s father, says his son is on life support at a Jackson hospital while tests are run for organ donation. He says the doctors hope to harvest 88 different parts of Eric for donation.

Jack says Eric took his life because he “couldn’t live with himself” for killing Butterfield and that he can only hope something good can come of such a horrible tragedy.

He expects his son’s organs to be harvested within the next 24 hours.