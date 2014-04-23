Report: Man Shot in Muskegon Heights, Hackley ER on Lock Down

Posted 7:21 PM, April 23, 2014, by , Updated at 07:37PM, April 23, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

generic police lightsMUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (April 23, 2014) —  Mercy Health’s Hackley Campus was placed on lock down Wednesday evening after a shooting in Muskegon Heights.

According to MLive, a man was shot at about 5:30 p.m. at Rotterdam Avenue near Fifth Street.

A man who declined to give his name told MLive that roughly six or seven people were fighting in the street when someone fired shots from a vehicle that was driving by.

Hospital officials confirmed to FOX 17 that the Hackley emergency room was placed on lock down just after 6:30 p.m.

No description of the suspect or the vehicle have been provided.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Muskegon Heights Police at 231-733-8900.

