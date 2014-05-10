Suspects Sought After A Woman Is Assaulted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 10, 2014)- A woman is in a local Grand Rapids hospital after being assaulted early Saturday morning on Grand Rapids south east side.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the woman was assaulted around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Andre Street SE and Division Ave.

The woman was taken to a local Grand Rapids hospital, with serious injuries.

Police say that three men were seen running from the scene, but it is unknown if they were involved with the incident or not.

A search was conducted of the for those three men, but it came up unsuccessful.

Grand Rapids Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or silentobserver.org.