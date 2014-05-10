How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Suspects Sought After A Woman Is Assaulted

Posted 12:40 PM, May 10, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GR PoliceGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 10, 2014)- A woman is in a local Grand Rapids hospital after being assaulted early Saturday morning on Grand Rapids south east side.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the woman was assaulted around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Andre Street SE and Division Ave.

The woman was taken to a local Grand Rapids hospital, with serious injuries.

Police say that three men were seen running from the scene, but it is unknown if they were involved with the incident or not.

A search was conducted of the for those three men, but it came up unsuccessful.

Grand Rapids Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or silentobserver.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Jules

    Hard to imagine that an effort is being made to reverse- repeal self defense laws.
    Even when its 3 on 1 as in this case, the "anti-gun" lobby wants the law to require the victim run away rather than defend herself.
    On member of the anti self defense lobby suggested that a women "urinate" on herself as a means of defense… outrageous and insulting.
    Support the second amendment and your civil right to self defense

    Reply