Monday Morning Storms Knock Out Power to Thousands

Posted 9:39 AM, May 12, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 12, 2014) — Thunderstorms rolling through West Michigan Monday morning contained enough cloud-to-ground lightning to cut power to thousands of Consumers Energy customers.

Estimates of more than about 100 strikes per minute were seen throughout much of the morning.  The most intense activity was from Kent, Ottawa, and Ionia counties to the north, also some strong storms also affected areas near Bronson and Coldwater in Branch County.

At their peak, more than eight thousand outages were reported in the Consumers territory in lower Michigan, with about half of those in Kent County.  Pockets of Grandville, Wyoming, and the Cedar-Rock area of northern Kent County were among the hardest-hit locations.  Additional widespread outages occurred around Jenison & Hudsonville in Ottawa County, and near Portland in Ionia County.

Here is the Consumers Energy outage map in those areas, captured around 9:15 A.M. Monday:

Outage Map

Consumers Energy outage map from approximately 9:15 A.M. Monday, May 12, 2014

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible throughout much of the day; you can check out interactive radar and the full forecast on the Weather page.

Photo above: Lightning strikes near the Muskegon pier Monday morning.  (Doris Stone)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s