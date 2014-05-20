West Michigan Company Has Been Installing Warning Sirens For Years

ALLENDALE, Mich. (May 20, 2014) — Not every community has one, but at least 7,000 weather warning systems and sirens have been installed by West Shore Services in Allendale across the country. About 1200 have been installed in Michigan!

The company has been in business assembling, installing, and erecting the “all warning” sirens the past 34 years. The newest technology has come a long way from what it was years ago. The new technology (actually from 2001) has voice instruction capability in addition to the traditional screaming siren. That means communities can actually used the siren as a public address system in the event of an emergency in addition to sounding the siren. So things like instructions can be broadcast to the masses.

It’s important to note that these outdoor warning systems are not (nor have ever been meant) to warn people indoors. While those of us close to the siren at home (inside) may be lucky enough to hear them sound during severe weather, their real purpose was to warn those of us outside in the elements gardening, playing sports, or the like that can’t be tuned to local TV or radio for news and weather information. Those of us inside with severe weather imminent should also think about having a NOAA all hazards weather radio.

The rotating 360 degree siren head can be heard in all directions for about one mile. The all aluminum control boxes, conduit, and weather resistant siren is all meant to be maintenance free. The equipment is mounted on yellow pine 50 foot utility poles that weigh about 1700 pounds. All of the equipment combined weighs about 2500 pounds.

West Shore Services employs about 18 people who complete everything from taking the phone calls to erecting the sirens. The cost of a complete siren from start to finish is about $20,000. Grants are available for small communities or villages to take advantage of to help keep their residents safe. In fact, Homeland Security Funds are available (if communities qualify) and can help defer or cover the cost. For communities tied to a tight budget (many are these days), used sirens are available for purchase and install at about half the cost…around $10,000. While the technology may not be there, any warning siren is certainly better than no warning siren.

Two of the bigger changes we’ve seen in these newer Federal Signal sirens is the battery backup. While 240 volts AC goes in to the transformer, the output is only 48 volts DC which matches the battery output. Why? In the event of severe weather and a power loss, the siren can still do its duty and warn people. The other state-of-the-art advancement is the two-way monitoring and communication these systems are capable of now. The main control point at the 9-1-1 center, or emergency management office, or the fire department will always know the status of the siren and its equipment 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

While some of the newer older sirens can be installed at a fraction of the cost, others are just too antiquated and outdated to be used. They end up in a siren graveyard where people from the ages of six to 60 collect them. “They start ‘em up, they restore them in their garage and they keep ‘em either in the garage of behind their house and they take ‘em sometimes to warning siren events where people bring all their sirens and blow ‘em for the day” says Jeff DuPilka, President of West Shore Services.

If you’d like more information on West Shore Services in Allendale, perhaps for your community, town, or city…find their website here.

The company also deals in fire equipment through their subsidiary West Shore Fire. Find that website here.

Click here for their Facebook page.