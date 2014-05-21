Norton Shores PD: Two Armed Robberies Within an Hour

Posted 1:39 PM, May 21, 2014, by , Updated at 02:02PM, May 21, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

generic police lightsNORTON SHORES, Mich. (May 21, 2014) — Norton Shores Police are seeking suspects connected to two armed robberies that happened within an hour of each other Wednesday morning.

According to a release, an employee of Ozzie’s Party Store, 1354 E. Broadway, was ambushed in the parking lot by an armed suspect at about 12:19 a.m.

The suspect demanded money, but the victim told him he didn’t have any.

Police believe the suspect fled in a silver Chevy Blazer and that there may have been a second person in the vehicle.  The robbery suspect is described in a release as a Hispanic male wearing a light colored hoodie with a black bandana over his face.

The second crime happened less than two miles away at the Shell gas station, 4185 Grand Haven Rd.  A suspect entered the gas station at about 12:54 a.m., pointed a handgun at the clerk and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

That suspect is described by police as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall between 160 and 170 lbs.  He was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, a black baseball hat with a white bandana with black markings on it across his face.

Police said the clerk told them he fled eastbound on Airport Road in a tan Chevy Blazer.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Norton Shores Police at 231-733-2691.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • George

    But of course, the anti-gun lobby continues it's assault on lawful gun owners claiming they ( and the NRA ) are the real cause of America's crime problem.

    Reply