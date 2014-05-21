Norton Shores PD: Two Armed Robberies Within an Hour

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (May 21, 2014) — Norton Shores Police are seeking suspects connected to two armed robberies that happened within an hour of each other Wednesday morning.

According to a release, an employee of Ozzie’s Party Store, 1354 E. Broadway, was ambushed in the parking lot by an armed suspect at about 12:19 a.m.

The suspect demanded money, but the victim told him he didn’t have any.

Police believe the suspect fled in a silver Chevy Blazer and that there may have been a second person in the vehicle. The robbery suspect is described in a release as a Hispanic male wearing a light colored hoodie with a black bandana over his face.

The second crime happened less than two miles away at the Shell gas station, 4185 Grand Haven Rd. A suspect entered the gas station at about 12:54 a.m., pointed a handgun at the clerk and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

That suspect is described by police as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall between 160 and 170 lbs. He was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, a black baseball hat with a white bandana with black markings on it across his face.

Police said the clerk told them he fled eastbound on Airport Road in a tan Chevy Blazer.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Norton Shores Police at 231-733-2691.