Friends of Michigan American Idol Finalist Speak to FOX 17

Posted 12:32 AM, May 22, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (May 21, 2014) — American Idol  finalist Jena Irene once served tables at a local restaurant, but all eyes were on the singer during the big finale.

Jena’s friends from school gathered together to watch the entire finale.

After it was announced she didn’t win the competition, Jena’s friends chanted her name. They said that she was always singing and amazing everyone around her with her voice, and they were not shocked that she made it to the finals on American Idol, because she was destined to be a performer.

“I was there when she auditioned with the judges,” said Nikki, who identified herself as Jena’s best friend. “But when she initially told me she was trying out for America Idol, I was so excited.”

“My exact wording: ‘You can do this, like, I think you can make it far.” When she did get into Hollywood, it was crazy. We were all happy and jumping.”

Jena’s coworkers at Hercules Family Restaurant in Farmington Hills said that even if she didn’t win the Idol crown, they are proud of their hometown hero.

“It was a few days before she left, and she came in here to let us know, what was going on what was happening with her,” said Hercules manager, Christina Adamopoulos.

Nikki said  Jena is excited to pursue her music career, but first the two are looking forward to high school graduation.

 

