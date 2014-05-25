3 Arrested After Sibley Playground Attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 25, 2014) — Three people have been arrested after a man was assaulted at the Sibley Elementary School playground Friday night.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the attack happened at around 8:30 p.m.

A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injures and remains in the hospital. Police said the attackers stomped on his head and chest.

Three teen suspects have been apprehended, but one is still being sought in connection with the attack, police said.

The suspects have not been identified.