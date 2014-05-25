3 Arrested After Sibley Playground Attack

Posted 4:55 PM, May 25, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

generic police lightsGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 25, 2014) — Three people have been arrested after a man was assaulted at the Sibley Elementary School playground Friday night.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the attack happened at around 8:30 p.m.

A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injures and remains in the hospital.  Police said the attackers stomped on his head and chest.

Three teen suspects have been apprehended, but one is still being sought in connection with the attack, police said.

The suspects have not been identified.

 

2 comments

  • Laughmore

    The westside of GR has gone to hell. It really once was a safe, great place to raise kids. Actually, from the news reports it seems a big share of GR has been taken over by trash that think it's just another day filled with shootings, stabbings and beatings. I hate to see my old neighborhood deteriorate this way.

    Reply
