3 Arrested After Sibley Playground Attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (May 25, 2014) — Three people have been arrested after a man was assaulted at the Sibley Elementary School playground Friday night.
According to Grand Rapids Police, the attack happened at around 8:30 p.m.
A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injures and remains in the hospital. Police said the attackers stomped on his head and chest.
Three teen suspects have been apprehended, but one is still being sought in connection with the attack, police said.
The suspects have not been identified.
Laughmore
The westside of GR has gone to hell. It really once was a safe, great place to raise kids. Actually, from the news reports it seems a big share of GR has been taken over by trash that think it's just another day filled with shootings, stabbings and beatings. I hate to see my old neighborhood deteriorate this way.
