Barry County Sheriff Releases Double Fatal Crash Details

Posted 11:54 AM, June 2, 2014, by , Updated at 11:57AM, June 2, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich.—The Barry County Sheriff Department has released the details of the double fatal accident from May 26th.

The investigation shows Heather Henney, 37, crossed the center line and struck Mary Ranguette, 80, head on.

The accident happened around 2:30pm when Henney was driving a 2011 Impala and hit Ranguette in her 2005 Taurus on Coats Grove Road near Becker Road.

The Barry Co Sheriff Department is still investigating the accident.

 

 

