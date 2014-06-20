FOX 17’s Nicole DiDonato talks to Mike Guswiler of the West Michigan Sports Commission about the summer Meijer State Games from the Art Van Sports Complex.
A New Venue for BMX: Art Van Sports Complex
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
