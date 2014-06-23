Grand Rapids Store Robbed for Second Time in a Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (June 23, 2014) — Police continue to search for two suspects who robbed Our Food Market in Grand Rapids.
Police say two black men wearing masks robbed the store on Webster Street at gunpoint around 11:15 p.m. on June 22. One suspect was wearing a black mask and the other was wearing a green mask. The only other description available is that both men were wearing dark clothing.
According to police, this is the second time in just a week that this store was robbed. Previously, the store was hit on June 17.
The suspects got away and, at last check, have not been found or arrested.
