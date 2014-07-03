Battle Creek Police Department Names New Chief

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., (July 3, 2014)—The Battle Creek Police Department has announced its next leader. Interim police chief Jim Blocker has been picked to be the city’s new chief.

He has served as interim chief since the end of February, after Chief Jackie Hampton retired earlier this year.

The city hired I/O Solutions to conduct the initial search process. The firm received 28 applications and narrowed down the list inviting seven candidates to an Assessment Center at City Hall. Four accepted and attended, and were scored on three exercises by six police chiefs from across Michigan. Blocker received the highest score from the Assessment Center.

Blocker has been with the department since 1997 when he started as a patrol officer. The city manger says Blocker came highly recommend and received positive comments after meeting with residents last week.

“I believe Jim best meets the needs of the department, organization and community,” intermin city manager Susan Bedsole said. “He has shown over the past several months he has the skill set, motivation and knowledge to lead the Police Department forward. He has shown he possesses the qualities necessary to lead the department in a positive direction and to maximize the talents of its employees.”