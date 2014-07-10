× Sweet Idea Goes Nationwide for Local Bakery Owner

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (July 10, 2014) — It’s a local business owner’s recipe for success that is now going nationwide.

Cookies By Design which specializes in extravagant cookie bouquets, is now adding cupcakes to all 100 of its stores, nationwide, thanks to the smart thinking of one West Michigan business owner,

Jennifer Kok was never one for baking. But, 16 years later is a successful owner of a bakery; Cookies By Design in Grandville.

In this sweet line of work, Kok has certainly seen her share of sour times. It was during one of those slow years that she decided to jump in on the cupcake craze.

She started with safe flavors at first and then got really creative.

“We soon found out that the appeal to cupcakes is the uniqueness,” explained Kok. “So we have everything from an Oberon beer cupcake to pink lemonade. “

Because of that smart business decision, Kok has seen a 45% increase in business, getting the attention of Cookies By Design’s CEO.

“We created the recipes here in Grand Rapids and I think with the success, we will be launching them nationwide,” Kok said.

“It’s just a great opportunity for other owners out there.”

This comes as nationwide chain, Crumbs Bake Shop, closed all of its doors this week.

But Kok doesn’t see the cupcake trend ending anytime soon, especially for Cookies By Design.

“They are all individually owned so these owners are in there baking and shopping for the local fresh ingredients and making sure the quality was there.”

While Kok won’t reveal her cupcake recipe, she does believe the ingredients for success are keeping her cupcake flavors current and keeping them unique.