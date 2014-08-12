Book Report: Day 2 – South Christian Sailors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The South Christian Sailors had a great 2013 season. They just didn’t have the finish they wanted.

The Sailors returned to Ford Field for a second straight season and this time with a healthy Jon Wassink. But after winning the state title in 2012, the Sailors fell in the 2013 Division Four State Championship game 32-14 to Marine City.

They now are preparing for another season that they hope ends with another trip to downtown Detroit. But before that the team spoke with FOX 17 on another edition of FOX 17’s Book Reports.

