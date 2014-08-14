Ohio family posts pics of baby with duct tape on face and in roasting pan

Posted 8:28 AM, August 14, 2014, by , Updated at 09:27AM, August 14, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST COLUMBUS, Ohio — No charges are being filed against a family who posted pictures of a baby with a pacifier duct-taped to its face and resting in a roasting pan with vegetables, reports WSYX.

The baby’s mother, Kristin Spriggs, told the station that her mother took the pictures for fun and posted them to Facebook.

“The duct tape wasn’t firmly attached,” Spriggs says in the station’s video report.

 

Meanwhile, child service authorities have been in touch with the family, but no charges were filed.

21 comments