Robbers caught after leaving billfold in car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of robbery unwittingly helped Grand Rapids police solve the crime two weeks ago.

Grand Rapids Police Department Lt. Pat Merrill told FOX 17 NEWS that Donald Hale left his wallet in his vehicle when he and Christopher Melton ran from the car earlier this month. Police had been chasing the pair from the scene of an Aug. 7 home invasion in the 1100 block of Elizabeth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

The pair are accused of entering the house and using duct tape to tie up a woman and her children. The woman freed herself, called police and gave them a description of the two suspects and their vehicle.

Police found the car, began chasing it and Hale and Melton exited the vehicle near Clancy and Leonard and ran away.

Officers then found Hale’s billfold inside the car and took the suspects into custody nearby.

Hale and Melton are charged with armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, felony firearms and resisting and obstructing arrest.