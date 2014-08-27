Columbus replica ships docked at Heritage Landing Park in Muskegon

Photo courtesy of thenina.com

MUSKEGON, Mich. — When Christopher Columbus sailed across the Atlantic in 1492 he had three ships with him: the Nina, Pinta, and Santa Maria. Now, two replica ships of the Nina and Pinta are docked in Muskegon.

The Nina replica has been called the most historically accurate ship ever built and serves as a floating museum. The Pinta replica ship was recently built in Brazil, is larger than the original, and features a larger deck space.

Both ships are docked at Heritage Landing Park. They will be open every day from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and will be there until the morning of September 2. You can visit them for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission costs $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children ages 5-16. Children four-years-old and under are free.

 

