Another rainy football Friday

Posted 9:32 AM, September 12, 2014, by , Updated at 03:39PM, September 12, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST MICHIGAN — Another dreary fall-like day ahead for West Michigan as rain showers move back in. Temperatures will once again be much cooler as cloud cover and rain keep afternoon high temperatures in the low 60’s.

Clouds and rain will move back in later this afternoon, however rain should remain scattered and light for most of the day. Heavier rain moves in as we head into the evening hours.

Rain showers should remain fairly light for most of West Michigan by kick off for all the Friday football games but temperatures will remain cool once again with kick off temperatures falling into the low 50’s.

A few light rain showers will stick around early Saturday morning before skies gradually start to clear. Sunshine will return after noon Saturday but temperatures will struggle to rebound out of the low to mid 60’s.

