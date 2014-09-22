× Suspect leads police on high-speed chase, drives through apartment lawn, and hits tree

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man who led police on a pursuit, drove through the front lawn of an apartment complex, and then crashed his vehicle into a tree, managed to evade capture late Sunday night.

It began on 34th Avenue near M-43 in Alpena Township, when a sheriff deputy attempted to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe for driving left of the center line. The driver failed to stop, and sped away.

The resulting pursuit involved several other officers, as speeds hit as high as 100 miles per hour. It would come to an end just inside Kalamazoo County, when the suspect’s vehicle left the road and drove through the front lawn of the Nottingham Apartment Complex on Drake Road. The Tahoe then struck a tree, and the suspect was able to run away from the scene.

A K-9 unit attempted to track him, but he was nowhere to be found. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-657-3101.