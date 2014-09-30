West Michigan roofer accused of taking thousands of dollars, failing to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Frank Bednarsky, 78, hired Windows of Michigan in June 2012 to repair his roof.

He said he gave Nick Koebke two checks worth a total of $4,000 to do the work. Bednarsky said Koebke was the sales manager.

Joe Kooienga is the owner of Windows of Michigan.

"Never did a thing. Well, except take my money," Bednarksy said.

As the FOX 17 Problem Solvers report, Kooienga has a history of taking down payments and failing to follow through.

