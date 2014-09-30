West Michigan roofer accused of taking thousands of dollars, failing to work

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Frank Bednarsky, 78, hired Windows of Michigan in June 2012 to repair his roof.
He said he gave Nick Koebke two checks worth a total of $4,000 to do the work. Bednarsky said Koebke was the sales manager.
Joe Kooienga is the owner of Windows of Michigan.
"Never did a thing. Well, except take my money," Bednarksy said.
As the FOX 17 Problem Solvers report, Kooienga has a history of taking down payments and failing to follow through.
3 comments
paul oppewal
When i was in business i never or rarely ever took money.. until that load of material…. was delivered onto the customers roof or property. That way.. if something happened and I couldnt perform the work.. (which never happened) , the homeowner basically had purchased the load of material..(with a check for 1/2 down). The balance was collected upon completion of the work. This served myself.. and my customers well for the decade i was installing roofing.
TheFoundingFathers
Well why not get your ass in gear and go back into business? Sounds like there is alot of this bullshit going around and the public could use good businessman like yourself, that actually do the job and do it correctly and on time. Unless you are retired, I see lots of money in your future. But on another note this man should have never paid until the materials showed up at his home.
paul oppewal
yes i am retired from the roofing trades now..and in all my years i only know a small handfull of roofers who are reputable.. honest and actually know how to lay down a good roof. Doesnt matter how long they have been in business either..