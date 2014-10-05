× Leggings and yoga pants are banned at Niles High School

NILES, Mich- A new school policy is in place in Berrien County and it’s getting some mixed-reviews.

According to WSBT, officials at Niles High School and New Tech High School say that students are no longer allowed to wear leggings or yoga pants unless they’re covered up by a long shirt or skirt.

While many say the tight pants are distracting in the classroom, not everyone is happy with the new dress code. In fact, some are calling the new policy sexist since it’s primary geared towards females. However, school leaders are quick to point out they also banned saggy jeans which are typically worn by male students.

Anyone who violates the dress code will receive a warning. After that, he or she will get an in-school detention, followed by an out-of-school suspension.

You can read more on that school policy here.