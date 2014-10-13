ArtPrize artist and Ellis Parking in dispute over fee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you came out to ArtPrize over the past several weeks, the mural across from Rosa Parks Circle might look familiar.

The artist, Michael J. Mayosky, hoisted himself up and painted it during the festivities.

He is now admitting that he didn't have the best plan set in place when it came to parking his truck in an Ellis parking lot.

Mayosky said that he pulled into town on the day the event started and tried top reach out to the Ellis Parking Company before arriving to let them know his plans. Once Mayosky pulled in, the company let him know would charge him for using extra spaces, as they do for all large utility vehicles.

He said that he ignored the attendant and took a ticket instead.

Mayosky didn't leave. He spent hours everyday painting during ArtPrize, with crowds watching below as he created his piece titled "Allegory of the Muse."

Ellis threatened to boot his vehicle, Mayosky said. After being told he'd owe between $700 and $1,000 for 18 days, he told Ellis Parking that he'd only pay what he earned in tips during his stay on their lot.

"They sent someone over saying that they were going to--they wanted a thousand bucks right then or they were going to boot the car. So, I kind of ignored that," said Mayosky. "Business is business. It's his spot, but I'd be paying it for a day rate. Doubling or tripling it, it seems like he's fleecing me," said Mayosky.

Mike Ellis told FOX 17 that Mayosky agreed to pay in advance after being quoted a $1,000 fee but missed several attempted meetings to make the payment.

Ellis said that not only has Mayosky not paid a single dime, he also left a mess for them to clean up.

Ellis has also notified ArtPrize staff, asking them to not permit Mayosky to participate in future years.