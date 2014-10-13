ArtPrize artist and Ellis Parking in dispute over fee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you came out to ArtPrize over the past several weeks, the mural across from Rosa Parks Circle might look familiar.
The artist, Michael J. Mayosky, hoisted himself up and painted it during the festivities.
He is now admitting that he didn't have the best plan set in place when it came to parking his truck in an Ellis parking lot.
Mayosky said that he pulled into town on the day the event started and tried top reach out to the Ellis Parking Company before arriving to let them know his plans. Once Mayosky pulled in, the company let him know would charge him for using extra spaces, as they do for all large utility vehicles.
He said that he ignored the attendant and took a ticket instead.
Mayosky didn't leave. He spent hours everyday painting during ArtPrize, with crowds watching below as he created his piece titled "Allegory of the Muse."
Ellis threatened to boot his vehicle, Mayosky said. After being told he'd owe between $700 and $1,000 for 18 days, he told Ellis Parking that he'd only pay what he earned in tips during his stay on their lot.
"They sent someone over saying that they were going to--they wanted a thousand bucks right then or they were going to boot the car. So, I kind of ignored that," said Mayosky. "Business is business. It's his spot, but I'd be paying it for a day rate. Doubling or tripling it, it seems like he's fleecing me," said Mayosky.
Mike Ellis told FOX 17 that Mayosky agreed to pay in advance after being quoted a $1,000 fee but missed several attempted meetings to make the payment.
Ellis said that not only has Mayosky not paid a single dime, he also left a mess for them to clean up.
Ellis has also notified ArtPrize staff, asking them to not permit Mayosky to participate in future years.
7 comments
Tyler
Let him paint! The man took time he didn’t have out of his schedule to donate a mural to the city of Grand Rapids. He did not receive any commission from this piece, in fact, the mural cost him money. He wanted to display hid mural in the heart of downtown as a token of gratitude to the city for being so kind to him over the years. The fact that Ellis Parking would even consider charging this man for his gift is proof that they are not appreciate the work of, or the artists that bring their monopolized parking industry so much business. What truly matters to Ellis Parking is money and the material goods that come with it. The word “shallow” comes to mind when thinking of Ellis Parking. They have way more money than they know what to do with, yet they cannot afford to supply an artist with a single parking space? Their parking rates are often compared to those of Chicago, a much larger city with far more traffic. In Chicago, the high prices for parking are justifiable because they help meet a point equilibrium between supply and demand. Ellis Parking however charges similar prices in a city that is nearly a ghost town all year, with the exception of artprize. Ellis redefines the meaning of the word “greed” in my opinion.
Brian
Are you guys looking to hire a proofreader on your articles?
Tyler
Looks like it.
joe
what if he actually lost his ticket?
Jeff Novak (@jefnvk)
I’m hardly the one to defend parking companies in GR, but if you take up multiple spots for a couple weeks in a time where downtown is packed and parking is sparse, no, you don’t get to just pay the day rate for one spot. You used what, at that time, was a rather limited resource on the assumption that you weren’t going to pay.
FWIW, if you were willing to pay $1000 before arriving for use of the lot, what’s the issue with paying $700-1000 now?
Bob
Ellis parking. One of the biggest crooks in the city. The City of Grand Rapids should throw Ellis parking right off all the city lots.
Aleece Hansen
I’m on Ellis’ side on this one. We tried to hire this guy to paint a mural at our business and after he cashed the check we gave him to get started, he literally disappeared. We’ve been contacting him for weeks now and he own’t respond. My experience is that this guy is less a professional artist and more a con artist.