10 brands of baby wipes recalled due to possible bacteria
Parents, check your baby wipes.
A Pennsylvania company has started a nationwide recall of 10 different brands of its baby wipes after finding bacteria in some lots of the products and receiving numerous customer complaints, according to a news release.
The brands include Cuties, Diapers.com, Femtex, Fred’s, Kidgets, Member’s Mark, Simply Right, Sunny Smiles, Tender Touch, and Well Beginnings.
The wipes were distributed by Nutek prior to October 21, 2014 to Walgreens, Sam’s Club, Family Dollar, Fred’s and Diapers.com.
Complaints of odor and discoloration and a single report of irritation first alerted the company to a possible issue and microbial testing showed that B. cepacia was present in some of the wipes.
That discovery prompted a limited recall of specific lots on Oct. 3, but the company is now recalling all of its baby wipe products as a precaution.
Questions can be directed to Nutek at 1-855-646-4351.
Anyone who thinks they used the products and are concerned about possible health problems should call their doctor immediately.
15 comments
crystal
I have a box of well beginnings.that I bought sometime last week. Are they all recalled or just certain ones?
badgernurse
It looks like the are recalling them all just to be safe. Look for discoloration and odor.
Cierra
those are recalled, Crystal
Kearstin
I bought some at Walgreens, but they literally have no name. They just say unscented baby wipes.They’re a yellow package with a sun smiling. That made me wonder if they were the sunny smiles brand.
crystal
What do you do if their recalled.
Jamie Marie
How about somebody show some pics of these wipes so we KNOW which ones they are? We have some we got from Walgreens and they are in a bright yellow packaging, with very little information on them about where they came from. No manufacturer info or brand name, they are just cheap wipes we picked up for the bathroom just before this alert came out. I looked the package over but could find no manufacturer information and they simply say that they are baby wipes, so actual PICTURES of the contaminated wipes would be VERY HELPFUL!
Joe Koets
Made in China??????
Sarah
http://www.bing.com/images/search?q=baby+wipe+recall&FORM=HDRSC2#view=detail&id=E9AA579B814CEFDA06832A9B4E7C29A0DF0759F9&selectedIndex=0
kelli
I had bought the Sam’s club simply right wipes and they actually burnt my baby’s skin, and gave him a really bad rash. There was a strong wind ex, ammonia smell and the wipes turned a tan color when they started to dry out. I should have returned them, but I threw them away instead
tonya Kay troup
What could happen if my baby has been exposed to this bacteria. What should I be looking for.
julie ratcliffer
Not good!
BuyDirectUSA (@BuyDirectUSA)
They had one in 2014 if you check the FDA web site. Seems like the same brands. Some photos available.