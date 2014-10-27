× 10 brands of baby wipes recalled due to possible bacteria

Parents, check your baby wipes.

A Pennsylvania company has started a nationwide recall of 10 different brands of its baby wipes after finding bacteria in some lots of the products and receiving numerous customer complaints, according to a news release.

The brands include Cuties, Diapers.com, Femtex, Fred’s, Kidgets, Member’s Mark, Simply Right, Sunny Smiles, Tender Touch, and Well Beginnings.

The wipes were distributed by Nutek prior to October 21, 2014 to Walgreens, Sam’s Club, Family Dollar, Fred’s and Diapers.com.

Complaints of odor and discoloration and a single report of irritation first alerted the company to a possible issue and microbial testing showed that B. cepacia was present in some of the wipes.

That discovery prompted a limited recall of specific lots on Oct. 3, but the company is now recalling all of its baby wipe products as a precaution.

Questions can be directed to Nutek at 1-855-646-4351.

Anyone who thinks they used the products and are concerned about possible health problems should call their doctor immediately.