Brewery creates new beer using Count Chocula cereal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colorado- There seems to be a shortage of Count Chocula cereal at local grocery stores in Fort Collins, Colorado, but it has nothing to do with production problems.

KDVR reports that Black Bottle Brewery is using the popular children's cereal to create a 'cerealiously' chocolatey beer. The brewery created 248 gallons of the specialty beer, which is on a limited run.

Owners say they were surprised to hear the reaction from the cereal's maker, General Mills.

"They immediately wanted to send us cereal and help us promote this beer and they thought it was really unique," owner Sean Nook told KDVR.

Black Bottle Brewery currently has 40 beers on tap.