Finding a forever home for Becca

She just needs a family to open their home - and their hearts.
Becca has been deprived of a family and love after being placed in foster care four years ago by her parents.
"I look at pictures of my real mom and I kind of cry," she says, "because I feel like I want a family and it’s not really in my grasp yet."
"I feel like everybody deserves a family no matter how old or young you are," she says. "I feel like everybody deserves a family no matter what."
But now the clock ticks as she has less than a year to find parents who will love her without boundaries.
A foster family wouldn't have to worry about Becca's schoolwork. Her intelligence is seemingly limitless.
"I get really good grades," she says. "I've been on honor roll so many times. I have a bucket that has a whole bunch of awards in it."
Becca has plans to go to college after high school.
She says she’s a good person who likes to greet everyone with a smile.
FOX 17 toured the Grand Rapids Public Museum's new "Real Pirates" exhibit with Becca - the kind of adventure she says she’d love to experience with a family.
"It's been kind of tough because I’d be seeing other kids...see their family and play with their family, you know, spend time with them," she says. "It kind of hurts to know that I can`t do that."
A self-proclaimed "girlie-girl," Becca yearns for a mother’s love and the life lessons only a mom can teach.
"Things that I don’t really know about being a grown up," she says.
Becca loves being active - riding bikes and swimming and dreams of being a "daddy’s girl."
"Have daddy-daughter time," she says. "Maybe go to the movies and watch a movie together."
But when asked if she had one wish in the entire world, her answer is simple.
"To get a family that can take care of me and show me the love that I’ve always wanted."
If you’re interested in adopting Becca - or any other youth from the Michigan Foster System - call Orchards Children's Services at 855-694-7301.
Adopting any child through the Michigan Foster System comes at absolutely no cost.
13 comments
Ella
And, the parents at 13 yrs of age put her in foster care why?……
Danielle Bieber
She can come live with me!! My mom did the same except I was lucky to have my Aunt to take me in so I didn’t go through foster care. My mom thought parting and doing drugs was more important than raising her kids.
Cheri
this is her sister cheri, and our parents didnt put us in foster care, we were taken away by some poor choices our mom and step father made. just so you guys know, and even though im 19, i cant nor will take her in, i love her as she is always my sister but i have a son of my own and couldnt take on another responsibility.
tasha
You can’t nor will you take her in ? So if it’s just because you couldn’t take on any more you could say I wish I could but I can’t. I don’t care how much I’d struggle if my sister was in foster care I’d take her in ,in a heartbeat. This poor girl needs a family that actually knows the meaning of love. I already have 6 kids but I’m going to do what I can to see bout her being a part of our family. I can’t stop watching the video she’s such a smart amazing young girl I don’t get how anyone can just turn her away any child . 😦
tasha
Saying you straight up won’t sounds like you don’t care for your sister at all . I am appalled how some people can act towards their families.
Cheri
i physically can not. i just moved back from tennessee and am currently living with my father in law. im losing my seasonal job here next week, and am in no position to take on another child when i have a son of my own to worry about.
Jim Dendel
I don’t know why or how I even found this story, but I am moved. within me is a deep compassion for Becca. I hope and pray for her to find a family to give her a special love that being part of a family gives. If that is my family, may God open the doors for it to be so.
Brandie
Thank you for sharing this!!!! This is my sister. She is more than welcome I’m my home! I love her very much. It is not her fault that her mother and stepfather made the choices they made and to judge her for it is wrong!!! And we didn’t chose for our father to die. She deserves love and a home just everyone else! I love you Becca and will do whatever I can to help!
tasha
Have they let you get her or are they not letting you ? I was gonna talk it over with my bf bout taking her in but if she’s got family out there that can n will take her I don’t want to step on toes… 🙂
brandie
in the process of it 🙂
quietnightz29
So I take it u couldnt take her in then bc this story is still running? Plz update…
Randy Vance Houghton
Becca you are a wanderful person we will be happy to have you. Are harts and home are open fore you we will love to have you in are loving home we can visit your family in MI we have lots of family in MI we visit to I am from greenville MI 45 minits from Grand Rapids. My sun and dater Christopher ,Jasmine will love to have a big sister. We all hope to here from you sown.
becca
thanks randy this is becca I have moved everywhere since that video am cerently still with no family and In a afc home.
I am so sorry for just replying I haven’t had the chance