Finding a forever home for Becca

She just needs a family to open their home - and their hearts.

Becca has been deprived of a family and love after being placed in foster care four years ago by her parents.

"I look at pictures of my real mom and I kind of cry," she says, "because I feel like I want a family and it’s not really in my grasp yet."

"I feel like everybody deserves a family no matter how old or young you are," she says. "I feel like everybody deserves a family no matter what."

But now the clock ticks as she has less than a year to find parents who will love her without boundaries.

A foster family wouldn't have to worry about Becca's schoolwork. Her intelligence is seemingly limitless.

"I get really good grades," she says. "I've been on honor roll so many times. I have a bucket that has a whole bunch of awards in it."

Becca has plans to go to college after high school.

She says she’s a good person who likes to greet everyone with a smile.

FOX 17 toured the

"It's been kind of tough because I’d be seeing other kids...see their family and play with their family, you know, spend time with them," she says. "It kind of hurts to know that I can`t do that."

A self-proclaimed "girlie-girl," Becca yearns for a mother’s love and the life lessons only a mom can teach.

"Things that I don’t really know about being a grown up," she says.

Becca loves being active - riding bikes and swimming and dreams of being a "daddy’s girl."

"Have daddy-daughter time," she says. "Maybe go to the movies and watch a movie together."

But when asked if she had one wish in the entire world, her answer is simple.

"To get a family that can take care of me and show me the love that I’ve always wanted."

If you’re interested in adopting Becca - or any other youth from the Michigan Foster System - call Orchards Children's Services at 855-694-7301.

