Alleged teen victim talks about sexual relationship with tutor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The alleged victim in a Kent County sexual assault case testified today. It was day three for the trial.
Abigail Simon, 35, is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Police said she's a former tutor for Grand Rapids Central High School and West Catholic.
The alleged victim is currently 17 years old, but he was 15 when the alleged crime occurred. Simon tutored the teen.
On Thursday, the alleged victim's mother testified. She said when she checked her son's phone she found a picture of Simon wearing lingerie. That sparked the investigation.
Assistant prosecutor Helen Brinkman questioned the teen on Friday.
Brinkman asked, "Did there come a time when you changed [Simon's] name in your phone?"
The teen said he changed 'Abigail Simon' to 'Abigail Marie' in his phone's contact list because he "didn't want people to know I was texting her."
He said Simon would pick him near his home and the two would go back to her home and have sex.
While the teen was on the stand, the prosecution read through many text messages allegedly exchanged between the boy and his tutor. Questioning will resume Monday morning.
A forensic social worker and two of Simon's friends also testified on Friday.
The defense argues the teen raped the tutor.
Watch the video for more.
3 comments
Lori Hecksel
Way too-much testimony tonight at 10 about student/tutor story. very graphic and not necessary.
AmazedCatholic
This is such an embarrassment to Catholic Education – the only way to restore credibility is to fire top level educational administrators for their inability to do anything – declining enrollment at Catholic Central is only another symptom of an out of touch group senior leaders at the diocesan level!
David Mercer
This case reminds me of the Mary Kay Letourneau case. It is sick and disturbing to have an adult (male or female) teacher or no teacher to even think about having any kind of inappropriate relationship with a minor! Makes me VERY angry! Throw them in jail, after being tried and convicted for a good long time!