Video: Jon Wassink leads South Christian to Ford Field for one last shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- TWO YEARS AGO SOUTH CHRISTIAN QUARTERBACK *JON WASSINK* WATCHED FROM THE SIDELINES WITH A BROKEN COLLARBONE AS THE TEAM HE LED ALL SEASON WON THE DIVISION FOUR STATE CHAMPION SHIP….LAST SEASON…HE AGAIN LED SOUTH TO FORD FIELD…BUT THIS TIME THEY LOST….NOW *JONNY* AND THE SAILORS GET ANOTHER SHOT AT A TITLE THANKS IN NO SMALL PART TO THE PLAY OF THEIR QUARTERBACK.

“He’s been running the ball crazy good and throwing the ball, I think he’s motivated. Playoffs he has been going crazy, he’s been going off" said Eric VanVoorst, South Christian Wide Receiver.

WASSINK HAS BEEN REALLY GOOD FOR THREE YEARS….BUT HIS TEAMMATES SAY HE HAS TAKEN TO EVEN ANOTHER LEVEL THE LAST FOUR WEEKS.

“Obviously his sophomore year he got hurt, he wasn't able to play, last year was unfortunately the loss but this is his year to bring us back, he has brought us back obviously and he’s going to make something happen for us hopefully” said Geff Plasman, South Christian Running Back.

WASSINK SAYS HE’S MOTIVATED…BUT HE DOESN'T NEED THE LAST TWO SEASON’S TO PUSH HIM…

“I don’t know, just the motivation itself of just getting to Ford Field and playing for another state title is just as much as not being able to play two years ago so I think just playing in a state title itself is just enough motivation” said Jon Wassink.

FRIDAY NIGHT WILL BE HIS LAST HIGH SCHOOL GAME WIN OR LOSE….BUT JONNY HAS VERBALLY COMMITTED TO WESTERN MICHIGAN TO PLAY FOOTBALL NEXT FALL BUT THAT COULDN'T BE FURTHER FROM HIS MIND RIGHT NOW.

“He’s driven. That is just something that has stuck with him that loss to Marine City last year, all these guys you know that had a lot of playing time that is what has driven them in the offseason, this year and throughout the season to run off how many have we run off, 12 in a row or whatever, so that is what is driving these guys" said South Christian head coach Mark Tamminga

WASSINK AND THE SAILORS GET ONE LAST AT GLORY FRIDAY NIGHT AGAINST UNBEATEN LANSING SEXTON.