How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

6.6 million Keurig MINI Plus Brewing Systems recalled due to burn hazard

Posted 7:21 AM, December 23, 2014, by , Updated at 07:31AM, December 23, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BETHESDA, Md. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of certain Keurig coffee brewing systems due to burn hazards.

Below is the information for the recall.

Recalled Keurig Coffeemaker

Recalled Keurig Coffeemaker

Keurig® MINI Plus Brewing Systems — Water can overheat during brewing, spray out and burn consumers.  This recall involves systems with model number K10 (previously identified as model number B31). Recalled brewers have an identification number starting with “31” followed by a range of numbers printed on a white sticker on the bottom of the brewer.

They are single-serve, hot beverage brewers and were sold in 13 different colors with silver trim.  Keurig has received about 200 reports of hot liquid escaping from the brewer, including 90 reports of burn-related injuries.  Consumers should contact Keurig for a free repair. While waiting for a free repair, consumers can contact Keurig about steps to avoid a burn injury.

You can reach them by contacting Keurig Green Mountain toll-free at (844) 255-7886 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday or Sunday or online at www.keurig.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Click here for the full press release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments