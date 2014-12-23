6.6 million Keurig MINI Plus Brewing Systems recalled due to burn hazard

BETHESDA, Md. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of certain Keurig coffee brewing systems due to burn hazards.

Below is the information for the recall.

Keurig® MINI Plus Brewing Systems — Water can overheat during brewing, spray out and burn consumers. This recall involves systems with model number K10 (previously identified as model number B31). Recalled brewers have an identification number starting with “31” followed by a range of numbers printed on a white sticker on the bottom of the brewer.

They are single-serve, hot beverage brewers and were sold in 13 different colors with silver trim. Keurig has received about 200 reports of hot liquid escaping from the brewer, including 90 reports of burn-related injuries. Consumers should contact Keurig for a free repair. While waiting for a free repair, consumers can contact Keurig about steps to avoid a burn injury.

You can reach them by contacting Keurig Green Mountain toll-free at (844) 255-7886 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday or Sunday or online at www.keurig.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Click here for the full press release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.