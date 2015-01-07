Expert offers furnace repair tips during cold months

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- With the frigid temperatures that are only going to get colder in the next few days, furnace repair people are busy fixing broken heating systems all around west Michigan.
Jacobson Heating and Cooling in Grand Rapids said that they are working extra hours to accommodate all of the repairs to make sure no one gets left in the cold.
Tom Vanderson at Jacobson Heating and Cooling in Grand Rapids said that it's their busy season with technicians working around the clock making house calls to repair broken furnaces.
"We go out and we check on your furnace. Check the filters, the oil lubrication of the furnace. We can check to see if there might be any potential problems that might arise before it gets really cold," said Vanderson.
Vanderson said that there are some simple things you can do before calling the professionals.
"Basically if the homeowner has no heat, their furnace is not working at all, they have no power to the furnace, first thing they want to do is look down here and check this little fuse down here," said Vanderson.
Vanderson said that you can have the fuse tested at a hardware store, and that it can easily be replaced.
Something else that could be a quick fix is replacing your filter, which may need to be changed more often than you think.
"There's usually a filter along the side. What you want to do is that you want to take this out about every month, every two months you want to change this filter. That way your furnace can run at optimum efficiency. And if it gets really bad and you forget you have a filter, it can actually make your furnace not work at all," said Vanderson.
According to Vanderson, it’s also important to make sure snow doesn’t plug up your PBC pipes outside your house to make sure your furnace can vent properly.
A more expensive repair is the heat exchanger, which might require you to buy a new furnace completely, but Vanderson said that it’s worth the expense when you compare the safety risk.
Jacobson Heating and Cooling also said that furnaces now days have a lot more moving parts because the systems are a lot more computerized than in the past.
Jessy Shaw
My parents are planning to move to Michigan within the next few months and my mom is really concerned about the cold. I will have to give her these tips so that she won’t have to worry! I bet there will be amazing heating repair businesses there! Thank you for the tips!
Rachelle Reeves
My furnace hasn’t been working for the last few weeks. I’ve had a mechanic look at it and he isn’t quite sure what’s wrong with it. Should I get another mechanic’s opinion or just get it replaced?
Victoria Runda
I’m glad that people like Vanderson care enough to give tips like this to the public. While it may cut into his profits somewhat it does a lot to help with the goodwill of the public towards his company. In the long run I think that this is a win-win for everyone.
chrishowell532
A new furnace is rather expensive and I think I need to get mine repaired or replaced before it gets cold. I’ve already contacted the professionals and they will be here next week, but maybe I don’t need them. Reading this article makes me think it could be one of these issues, I’ll give it a look before they get here. http://www.comfycave.com/Heating-Services-Denver-CO.html
Natalie Darcy
I have had heating issues in the past with a section of my house that is right above the garage. It is difficult to get heat to stay up there when it is about the cold, concrete garage. I really appreciate expert advice on repairing and maintaining furnaces, especially when winter is on it’s way. I appreciate your tip about the heat exchanger; it’s good to know when a new furnace is needed, thank you!
Olivia Gilman
Great HVAC maintenance tips. Vanderson’s first suggestion about checking the fuse is a great idea. That isn’t something that I think of when my heater wont work. Thanks for sharing this tip. Now, when my heater wont start come Fall, I will check the fuse.
James Hobusch
I like what Tom Vanderson said about checking the fuse to the furnace. My heater recently stopped working in my shed, and I was worried I would have to buy a new one. I went out to check the fuse to the shed and fortunately it was blown. It may have been cause by too many tools being used at once, either way.. Thanks for sharing!
jenniferandrews37
Our furnace is showing some issues already so thank you for pointing out some tings to check out. I didn’t know about the fuse so that would be a good thing to look at. I’d rather find out now and get a furnace repair guy down here before it gets super cold.
http://www.sullivanservice.com/furnace-and-boiler-repairs
Veronica Marks
I’m glad to know that I can have the fuse to my furnace tested at a hardware store. When we went to turn it on this last week, no heat came out! It was only cold air, which made the weekend pretty miserable. I’ll have to have the fuse checked first, but then I suspect I’ll be calling a repairman.
Jay Ren
Well I feel dumb! I had no idea that a furnace has oil lubrication and all the other parts you described. I need to start paying better attention to my furnace it sounds like. Maybe I will have a HVAC contractor come take a look at it and do any necessary furnace repairs.
https://airdoctorhvac.net/services.html
Denice S. Williams
I am planning to call someone who can check my furnace since winter is on it’s way. But after reading this article, I bet I dont need anyone ‘coz I can do it all by myself. Thanks for the tips and advice. This helps a lot!
Jason Gregg
Great tips about checking the fuse and changing the filter regularly. So many folks never think to do a thing with their furnace… until maybe it’s too late.