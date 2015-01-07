At least 40 cars involved in crashes that shut down US-31 in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple crashes involving at least 40 vehicles shut down southbound US-31 Wednesday.

According to Michigan State Police, the crashes happened in the area of US-31 and Russell Road. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the chain reaction crash involved 4 semi-trucks. It was caused by people driving too fast for white-out road conditions.

According to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department, although the large pile-up happened in the southbound lanes, crashes caused delays in both directions of the highway between White Lake Drive and Russell Road.