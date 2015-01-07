At least 40 cars involved in crashes that shut down US-31 in Muskegon Co.

Posted 12:42 PM, January 7, 2015, by , Updated at 04:35PM, January 7, 2015
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. —  Multiple crashes involving at least 40 vehicles shut down southbound US-31 Wednesday.

According to Michigan State Police, the crashes happened in the area of US-31 and Russell Road.   One person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the chain reaction crash involved 4 semi-trucks.  It was caused by people driving too fast for white-out road conditions.

According to the Muskegon  County Sheriff’s Department, although the large pile-up happened in the southbound lanes, crashes caused delays in both directions of the highway between White Lake Drive and Russell Road.

1 Comment

  • Darcy

    People driving too fast on US31???
    Well THERE is a surprise!
    I think I am going to have a heart attack and die from that surprise!

    /sarcasm

    Reply