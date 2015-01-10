Featured Fugitives: Smith & Velasquez

Smith & Velasquez

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five of “West Michigan’s Most Wanted” featured fugitives have been put behind bars in the last month after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Now authorities are hoping you can help them track down and catch two new parole absconders.
Larry Sharrone Smith has been on the run since November 2007.
The 60-year old has served time for assault, prison escape, larceny, and breaking and entering.
Smith is 6’1” 197 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a scar on his right forehead — and uses the alias Willie Quil.
Victor Manuel Velasquez has been on the run since Summer 2006.
The 55-year-old has served time for home invasion.
He’s 5’8” and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes — and has the letters “tt” tattooed on his body in several locations.
Both men absconded from the Grand Rapids area. If you see them or know where they are call the U.S. Marshals at 877-926-8332 or the MDOC tip line at 844-362-8477.

