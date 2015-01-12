When it comes to rain umbrellas and dog leashes, your options are very limited. You choose between over-priced, over-marketed products that don't live up to your expectations and low quality products that don't last very long. We knew there had to be a better way, so we created Brolly products as a return to the essential: great products at a reasonable price.
Deal or Dud: The Brolly Umbrella
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
