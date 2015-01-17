Police officer caught getting down to Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” on dashcam footage

DOVER, Delaware. — The Dover, Delaware, Police Department posted a video to their facebook page Friday afternoon of an officer with a knack for performing pop tunes.

The response they have seen to the video is overwhelming. In it, an officer referred to as Officer Davis goes full-Taylor, lip syncing and hand gesturing to Swift’s infectious hit single “Shake it Off.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the video has over 380,000 plays on YouTube and over 4,000 “shares” on Facebook. Dover Police included the following message when initially posting the playful video: