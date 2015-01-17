Police officer caught getting down to Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” on dashcam footage

DOVER, Delaware. — The Dover, Delaware, Police Department posted a video to their facebook page Friday afternoon of an officer with a knack for performing pop tunes.
The response they have seen to the video is overwhelming. In it, an officer referred to as Officer Davis goes full-Taylor, lip syncing and hand gesturing to Swift’s infectious hit single “Shake it Off.”
As of Saturday afternoon, the video has over 380,000 plays on YouTube and over 4,000 “shares” on Facebook. Dover Police included the following message when initially posting the playful video:
While reviewing dashcam footage, we come across some interesting sights to say the least. We decided we would share some with you in a new web series called “Dash Cam Confessionals.” We hope you enjoy this…and Taylor Swift if you’re watching…we’re sorry.
18 comments
mary humphreys
that is so cool. yes we are all human. way to go officer. thank you for your service.
Sue
Absolutely LOVE this! Thank you for your service
fnc111
You do realize this was staged, right? How effing dumb can people be? That’s not even a cop car. It’s nice to know there are still so many gullible women out there still.
Kate
You do realize that even if this was staged its hilarious and is making people laugh, something we all need these days. Its sad to know there are still so many assholes out there that can’t appreciate a funny video and have to ruin it for the rest of us.
jeanette
well said Kate!!! It was very funny and entertaining, this guy was not faking, he loved what he was doing and i loved watching it, i laughed so f*****g hard, i almost busted a nut, and i don’t even have nuts, but this video was so halarious, i grew a nut just watching it and then busted that nut, ba ha ha ha ha, i’m going to share it with the pinckney police dept. the Chief will like it, we have a wonderful Police Chief here in Pinckney, mi the officers, not all, but most, need to be trained on their bedside manor, if they were like the chief, it would be the best police force in the World.
Steven
You really are in sad shape. Enjoy life, be happy!
Will
Man, you are one sad, bitter human…and you’re 100% wrong. That it absolutely a police car…appears to be a police issue Charger. There is no partition because it’s a supervisor’s car. “Nice to know” there are still so many people out there that will shoot their big mouths off, even if they’re wrong.
jeanette
i agree with you will, and the others, i know someone that’s always thinking everything is staged or every church is in it for the money, or everyone is hiding something, when in all reality, this someone i know is the one that seems to be hiding things, or staging their whereabouts when away from home, and has been caught lying, cheating, it is sad, think they know it all, and they are the deceivers, that’s why they are so skeptical
Kate
This is just precious! I’m sorry for this guy;)
Ed
It is pretty funny. Looks staged to me though. Maybe I just pay attention to detail a little too much. But the first time he waves is to a wooded area. The second time he stops and waves someone across who isn’t there. Should I go back and watch it a second time to count how many improper change of lanes he should be ticketed for?
jeanette
Ed, i noticed those things too, but don’t care, i just was enjoying the song and the entertainment of it all too much to give a damn if it’s staged, if some john or jane schmoe from who cares where fools me on a video, big deal, i loved the video, it was fun for me to watch, But if my spouse, or other sibling, or best friend tries to fool me, then, i have a problem with that, and they will get more than a ticket for trying to pull a fast one on me, and ed, he’s a police officer, he has privleges we don’t, like driving a little carelessly or just a tad wreckless on occasion, so what, they know what they are doing and for what they do, putting their lives literately “in the line of fire” daily, they deserve to go spinning that cop car in circles and doing “dohnuts” , he he, and coffee in the parking lot now and then, This video reminds me how cops kick it and get down and real like the rest of us and have fun, even while on the job.
Corinna Ann Lakey
Beautiful!!! Best start to my day!!! Absolutely love this!!!
Arkiehinny
He looks like Hank Shrader from ‘Breaking Bad’.
Kathy England Moore
Who cares if it was staged! It was fun to watch! Thank you for your service and your sense of humor!
Steph
Loved it ! Keep going …
Julie
Classic , what a dude 🙂
Kimberly
If this is real, his driving is not safe as many times as he takes his hands off the wheel.
Lumidaire
Remarkable! Its genuinely remarkable paragraph, I have got much clear idea regarding from
this piece of writing.