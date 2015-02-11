Arson charges filed against Coast Guard suspect

Posted 7:54 PM, February 11, 2015, by , Updated at 08:00PM, February 11, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of breaking into the Coast Guard headquarters in Grand Haven and assaulting personnel Jan. 8, 2015, was arraigned Wednesday at the Ottawa County Jail.

Matthew Krueger, 33, will be charged with first degree arson, second-degree arson, preparation to burn property valued to $20,000 or more and preparation to burn insured, according to the Oceana County Prosecutor’s Office.

Krueger faces up to life in prison and is held at a $100,000 bond after being arraigned

His next appearance in court on the most recent charges is six days from now.

