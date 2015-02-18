× Arson arrest after adult entertainment store burns in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was taken into custody for arson after South Westnedge Avenue was closed in both directions Wednesday by a fire that destroyed the Hollywood Nights adult entertainment store.

The road was closed in both directions in the 3300 block of S. Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

No injuries were reported, but the building is considered a total loss. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m., police said.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told FOX 17 NEWS that a citizen observed a man near the fire and another citizen later saw the same man attempting to hide an ax in a Dumpster. When police approached the man he fled in a vehicle, which soon became stuck at Riverview and Sherwood in Kalamazoo.

The man was then arrested on arson charges for the Hollywood Nights blaze.