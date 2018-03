× Morning Videos: Macaw loves its bath

Here is the March 2 collection of videos aired on FOX 17 Morning News:

Dancing plow videobombs reporter

Can you hear the “Blue Danube Waltz” in the background? No?



–

Macaw loves its bath

And this bird likes to set its own water flow. Don’t touch it, please.



–

Snowmobile vs. Jetski

Which came first, stunts like this, or the Internet so guys will get ideas to post video of stunts like this?