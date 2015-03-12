Man charged with killing mother, two kids and setting home on fire

ALLEGAN, Mich. -- Corey LaValley was charged Thursday with killing a mother and two children in Dorr.
LaValley, 32, is facing three counts of open murder, one count of second-degree arson and one felony firearms charge.
According to a release from the Allegan County Sheriff's Department, investigators believe LaValley shot and killed the three victims Monday evening and returned Tuesday and burned the residence down.
Family members identify the victims as 10-year-old Corey LaValley Jr. and 13-year-old Emma McComber. They also identified the mother as Deb Sheppard, who was in her mid-30s.
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home on Briarwood Street in Dorr Township.
LaValley was the father of one of the children and had been in a relationship with Sheppard. It’s unclear if he was living at the Dorr home at the time of the fire.
He was arrested at a home in Charlotte Tuesday night and was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Allegan County District Court.
William McComber, Emma's father, said he and Sheppard shared custody after divorcing years ago. He told FOX 17 on Wednesday that his daughter was strong and was never afraid to stand up for what she believed.
“It’s one thing to lose someone in an accident,” he said. “But when I think about it and knowing the fact that my daughter was shot, intentionally… it wasn’t even accidental.”
McComber tells FOX 17 he feared for his daughter’s safety and was worried LaValley would eventually hurt her, her brother, or her mother.
“It hurts, I’m angry,” he said. “Over the years I’ve questioned, did I do enough?”
Repeated attempts to pull Emma from the home were ignored by Child Protective Services, McComber said.
“He’s continued to be violent, from what my daughter would tell me when she’d come here is that his violence would get worse.”
McComber said he felt the system failed him, adding he chose to speak out in an effort to stop it from happening to another child.
“I want people to know this isn’t just guy snaps one day, freaks out, and kills his girlfriend and kids,” he said. “This is years of building up to this, years of warning signs nobody took me seriously about.”
The family set up GoFundMe accounts here and here to raise money for the funerals and burial of the three victims.
27 comments
Laura Bykerk
I pray for this family and send my condolences. May GOD wrap his loving arms around them all and give them strength to get through their time of need.
I would like to express to the family that you are not alone, my personal family too has been devastatingly let down by the very system society trusts to help protect our children (CPS).
Unfortunately the Government and its subagency CPS has completely and entirely lost sight of what their original intended purpose was, which is to protect families and their children.
Sadly and ignorantly the focus has become monetarily based.
The families that truly need help and or intervention are ignored or left alone or pushed aside.
The families that merely like millions of other families endure a hiccup in life get ripped apart, taunted, crucified by these people.
Which honestly to me is nothing more than straight up corruption, legalized human trafficing based on monetary awards. Absolutely sickening!
This poor Father is a perfect example, and now with a forever emotional and mental scar to carry in his heart and soul throughout his remaining days, is left questioning himself with “Did I do enough?” and his childs life cut abruptly short because his pleas were ignored.
Yes Sir, you did try, dont ever feel you didnt, and you are 100% correct the system failed you, you didnt fail anybody. My heart goes out to you and yours!
halloween3
It never seems to amaze me that after a killing they sign/write up on the Go fund me site. I guess it really is all about money.
charlene essex
It’s about needing help,this is sad that this the first thought that comes to your mind and not the victims and their families .My prayers go out to the families.
Bella
most the time people take off work and need help with burial expenses. It is a communities way of helping. Years back before gofundme, people would make out checks and leave them with the funeral directors.. just something to relieve the stress a bit. One less thing to worry about while things are sorted.
Brooke Marie
Given that most funerals cost around 3 grand, and he has to bury 3 people……jerk…
Melissa
Funerals are expensive and I’m sure they didn’t have life insurance to help with the costs. Soooooo yes, asking for help is very necessary.
roxanne johnston
how else will they pay for all the funerals. You better hope you never have to turn for help if something like this was to happen to you cause carma is a bitch. You can judge but the only judgement that will matter in the end is Gods. So if you have nothing good to say dont say anything at all.
Elizabeth Freebird
I hope you sue the county CPS that refused to remove your daughter. Find lawyer Elizabeth Warner.
Tom Meskill
Horrible. http://radioaio.blogspot.com/2014/01/221-it-is-well.html
Katt marietti
I’m very sorry about the loss of these children but this Is the EPIC FAILING of the Eaton County Police Department. back in 2004 this man pulled a gun on me and my uncle for driving down his street. He has had a history of ripping people off, and violence against women.COREY HAS ALWAYS BEEN A PEICE OF CRAP. IM SO SORRY IT TOOK A LITTLE GIRL AND HER FAMILY DYING FOR SOMETHING TO BE DONE.
To THE FATHER PLEASE TAKE LEGAL ACTION!!!
your daughter is not the first child to have been hurt by lack of actions just sadly the first tragedy of this magnitude.
There were several children molested that were ignored due to the dollar factor.
Did you do all you could? Yes.
Dont doubt that. But yours can be the voice that saves many.
To HALLOWEEN 3
I hope you never find yourself in the same position as this man. Maybe then you’ll learn to be human. Until then…I hope you grow a heart
