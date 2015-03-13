‘Best Prom Ever’ — Sparta Special Ed students plan big dance for teens, adults with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- Since 2004, Renne Wyman's special education students at Sparta High School have taken on a unique class project. Dubbed the "Best Prom Ever", the class takes on every last detail of organizing and planning a prom for teens and adults with disabilities.

"There's a lot of people who really enjoy it," said student organizer Rachel Brott. "And, I can see that they've never had this before. It's the time of their life and so is it mine."

The event, which includes everything from limo rides, to photo booths and dinner, is free. Wyman's students spend months cold calling businesses, contacting vendors and getting the word out on social media. The dance is open to those with special needs high-school age and older. Organizers hope to have as many as 700 guests in attendance this year, from Kent, Newaygo, Kalamazoo, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.

"[Best Prom Ever] was really meant to just help the kids become brave enough to go to the Gen Ed Prom, but it became so awesome that the Gen Ed kids are coming to our prom,"explained Wyman. "It's become a platform for my students to shout to the world how we're just like everybody else, even if we have a disability."

Community donations fund the event, which can cost upwards of $10,000 dollars. Dozens of donated dresses are also available for those in need of one.

Wyman said the class is still actively seeking donations and interested guests to attend this year.

Best Prom Ever 2015 is April 18th from 5-10pm at Sparta High School (475 W. Spartan Drive, Sparta, MI)

Complimentary hair, nails and makeup appointments are available at 28 N. Monroe Street, Rockford, MI, thanks to Laura Ensley of RE/MAX United.

Bella Sposa Bridal & Prom has also announced plans to provide gowns, undergarments, shoes and jewelry for up to 50 ladies: teens and adults with disabilities.

The exclusive event will be held on Sunday March 29th, 2015 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. If interested, ladies will need to pre-qualify and register with the shop.

To learn more, visit the group's website here.

Or, find them on Facebook here.

Inquiries can also be sent to bestpromever.org@gmail.com.