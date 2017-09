× Amish girl dies in Branch Co. fire, kerosene stove to blame

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Mich, — Police have determined the cause of the house fire that killed a 3-year-old Amish girl on Wednesday.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Department said the fire started around 11:00 a.m. in Butler Township.

Leah Graber, 3, died in the fire. Police said the girl’s mother was cooking when the fire broke out and family members tried to save the little girl, but it was too late.