Groupon names Grand Rapids its best city to visit in 2015

Posted 9:19 PM, April 2, 2015, by , Updated at 09:23PM, April 2, 2015
By TJ Hamilton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s some exciting news for Grand Rapids and West Michigan.

According to Groupon, Grand Rapids has been named the best vacation destination to visit in 2015. Our museums, sculptures and success in the craft brewing industry were at the forefront, as well as West Michigan beach towns and interest in the lakeshore.

