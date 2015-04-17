Is this the most demanding birthday invitation ever?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An unidentified mother is causing a backlash online for an apparent email she sent out prior to her son's first birthday party.

A copy of the email was shared on Reddit on Thursday and was sent to a group of people expected to attend her son's birthday party. The email includes specific request about acceptable gifts for her son.

"With (name)'s birthday coming up, we thought we'd ask 4 [sic] items that he will really get a lot of use out of in the coming months. I provided my mom and sister-in-law with a list of 4 other items (name) would like for his birthday so that they can buy from their list and avoid duplication."

She then lists a birthday list for (name)'s side of the family, which includes a water table, a play tunnel, a play tent and a "Fill in the Missing Cheerios" book.

The mother then includes a few other "important items."

"If you choose to get (name) something that isn't on this list... please be sure to always include a receipt going forward. When we return items without receipts, we only get about 50% of the value, so it is like throwing money away..."

The mother goes on to say he does not need any more books and to avoid any personalized gifts.

She also asks guests to let them know of any gifts they are considering purchasing so they "can let you know if we already have it or if it is in storage waiting for him."

The email has been viewed nearly 2 million times on Imgur.

The person who originally shared the email said a co-worker received the invitation.