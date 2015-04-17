Is this the most demanding birthday invitation ever?

Posted 5:59 PM, April 17, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Credit: razz32

An unidentified mother is causing a backlash online for an apparent email she sent out prior to her son's first birthday party.

A copy of the email was shared on Reddit on Thursday and was sent to a group of people expected to attend her son's birthday party. The email includes specific request about acceptable gifts for her son.

"With (name)'s birthday coming up, we thought we'd ask 4 [sic] items that he will really get a lot of use out of in the coming months. I provided my mom and sister-in-law with a list of 4 other items (name) would like for his birthday so that they can buy from their list and avoid duplication."

She then lists a birthday list for (name)'s side of the family, which includes a water table, a play tunnel, a play tent and a "Fill in the Missing Cheerios" book.

The mother then includes a few other "important items."

"If you choose to get (name) something that isn't on this list... please be sure to always include a receipt going forward. When we return items without receipts, we only get about 50% of the value, so it is like throwing money away..."

The mother goes on to say he does not need any more books and to avoid any personalized gifts.

She also asks guests to let them know of any gifts they are considering purchasing so they "can let you know if we already have it or if it is in storage waiting for him."

The email has been viewed nearly 2 million times on Imgur.

The person who originally shared the email said a co-worker received the invitation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment