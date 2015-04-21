Hefty fine, jail sentence for bakery employee who put nuts and bolts in granola

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 22-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to four months in jail and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution after putting nuts and bolts in granola mix at the Kentwood bakery where he worked.

According to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, Ruben Gramajo was ordered to pay $65,447.01 and also sentenced to five years probation.

The January incident at Hearthside Food Solutions, 4185 44th St SE, was caught on a surveillance camera. The food was never served to customers, according to the prosecutor’s office.