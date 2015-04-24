Stage collapses at high school play in Indiana, students injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. (April 22, 2015)– More than a dozen people were injured in a stage collapse at Westfield High School’s auditorium Thursday night.

One person was reported to be in critical condition, but police said during an update Friday morning that the student was doing well and was not in critical. All injuries were minor, according to Capt. Charles Hollowell of the Westfield Police Department. The school was hosting the play “American Pie.” The stage collapsed as dozens of students were dancing during the closing number of the show.

Police are investigating the stage and its structure to see what might have caused the collapse. Hollowell said the department requested that Indiana State Police assist with the investigation.

Superintendent Mark Keen said the orchestra pit has a cover that can be put in place so performers can get closer to the audience. He said the cover gave way almost immediately. Keen said they were looking at inspection records for the stage and were unclear exactly what caused the collapse.

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said he was “most proud” of the effort from first responders after the stage collapsed between 10:08 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Thursday. He spent much of the night visiting hospitals where the injured were taken.

“I was able to get back into the emergency room and talked to three young ladies,” Cook said. “All three of them, including the that was initially listed in critical, were in very good spirits. I was thrilled to see that.”

Nicole Gruszka was the lead singer on the stage when it happened. She recounted her experience to FOX59.

“Well, I was, everything was going according to plan, we got on stage, everyone was doing really well and I stepped forward because I was intending on going into the crowd which I had rehearsed previously,” she said. “And I had just stepped forward onto the steps right off of the orchestra pit when I heard a crash mid-note. I looked back and the floor had fallen and everyone was in the hole. I immediately knew it wasn’t a part of it because we had been rehearsing for so long. I knew the audience was confused, but I knew right away and I just didn’t know what to do so I just froze.”