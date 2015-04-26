× Above normal temps likely as we begin May

WEST MICHIGAN — I think there are plenty of us ready for spring/summer along with warmer temperatures and longer days. That said, there are more 70 degree readings expected a bit later this week.

The image attached to this story is the six to ten day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) valid May 2 through May 6. The “A” over Iowa is a 70 percent chance/bulls-eye for above normal temperatures during the first week of May. Not far off, Michigan is in the 60 percent category for above normal temperatures.

Normal highs for this time of year have us in the lower 60s. We are forecasting readings at 70 or better by the weekend with mainly dry conditions (or very small rain chances) the entire week. We should also note that our daylight hours this time of year are almost 14 hours long! We’ll continue to add daylight until the summer solstice around June 20th.

You can get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather. Click here to see more CPC maps for the 8 to 14 day outlook along with precipitation chances!